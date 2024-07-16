Three days after a joint meeting with the senior officers of the Border Security Force (BSF) and Punjab Police, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain disclosed that some terrorists sneaked into the Union Territory through Punjab.

"Some infiltration is taking place through the Punjab border, and it is widely recognized," Swain stated while interacting with media persons at an event at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Jammu. "We discussed among ourselves the new methods and the modus operandi they are adopting."

Swain highlighted the issue of tunnels used for infiltration. "We talked about tunnels and how to effectively address their use for infiltration," he added.

Addressing the recent surge in terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Swain noted that while the number of terrorists in Kashmir is relatively low, their impact is significant due to their unpredictable nature.

"I will provide you with the statistics. There are not many terrorists; only a few. But the situation cannot be measured by numbers alone because these entities are unaccountable," Swain explained.

"Even a single unaccountable entity, an external killing machine, or an individual sent to kill indiscriminately, with no ties to this land and no purpose other than to perpetuate or escalate violence, poses a substantial challenge," Swain said.

Clarity is paramount in matters of national security

Earlier while delivering a lecture in IIM Jammu, DGP J&K said that it is a privilege to share my thoughts, and opinions with the undeniably best brains at their age, experience, and exposure.

Sharing his valuable experiences and insights of over three decades as a practitioner of national security management in a wide range of positions and responsibilities, DGP J&K emphasized the critical importance of clarity, especially in matters of national security.

He stressed that clarity is paramount in matters of national security, as it directly impacts the safety and well-being of citizens. He highlighted instances where a lack of clarity led to unfortunate consequences, underscoring the need for clear communication and strategy in security operations.

DGP also shared his vision for a secure and prosperous Jammu and Kashmir, where citizens can live without fear. He emphasized the importance of collaboration between security forces, intelligence agencies, and the public in achieving this goal.

The lecture was attended by new batches of PhD full-time, PhD working professionals, MBA, MBA Hospital Administration and Healthcare Management, and EMBA students.

A joint meeting of BSF, Punjab Police, and J&K Police was held on July 12

Amid reports that terrorists involved in two attacks in Kathua district were fresh infiltrators from the International Border (IB), the Border Security Force along with Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab Police devised a joint strategy to frustrate evil designs of the terror mentors sitting across the border during a meeting on July 12.

A high-level meeting of the senior officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, Punjab Police, and Border Security Force (BSF) was held at Kathua district of J&K to review the interstate security situation and to formulae a comprehensive policy to tackle the problem of infiltration.