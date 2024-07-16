Four soldiers including a Captain of the Army lost their lives in the line of duty while fighting with terrorists in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir.

A fierce encounter broke out when terrorists ambushed a joint team of the Rashtriya Rifles and Jammu and Kashmir Police's Special Operations Group (SOG) in the Desa forests of Doda district, resulting in the deaths of one army officer and three troopers.

"General Upendra Dwivedi COAS and all ranks of Indian Army convey their deepest condolences to the Bravehearts Captain Brijesh Thapa, Naik D Rajesh, Sepoy Bijendra, and Sepoy Ajay, who laid down their lives in the line of duty while undertaking a counter-terrorist operation in Doda in order to ensure peace in the region. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families in this hour of grief", the Indian Army posted on its social media account after the incident.

According to sources, the officer, a major from the counter-insurgency unit 10 Rashtriya Rifles, was critically injured and later succumbed to his injuries. A policeman was also among those injured.

The encounter started when terrorists fired at the joint team during a cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Desa forests, approximately 55 km from Doda town on late Monday evening.

The terrorists attempted to flee after the initial exchange of fire, prompting security forces to pursue them through challenging terrain and dense foliage, leading to another fierce gun-battle which last till late Monday evening.

According to Jammu-based Army PRO Lt Col Suneel Bartwal, "In light of the incidents in the recent past, proactive counter-terrorist operations continue to be prosecuted. Accordingly, a joint operation with J&K Police was launched in General Area Urarbaggi, 10 km North of Doda. At about 2040 hrs on 15 July 24, the search party was able to establish contact with the terrorists hiding in the area, which is a thickly forested and mountainous area with restricted visibility due to low clouds and rain".

"In the initial volley of fire, four Indian Army personnel were injured, who later succumbed to their injuries. Additional troops and equipment have been inducted to flush out the terrorists and the use of drones and other technical resources is being ensured", he said.

Army-J&K Police start operations to eliminate foreign terrorists

The Defence PRO said that the Indian Army has been conducting a series of joint and coordinated operations with J&K Police to eliminate foreign terrorists who have infiltrated and are moving in the upper reaches of Udhampur, Doda, Kishtwar and Bhaderwah areas and thereafter to Kashmir Valley.

"Similar operations are being relentlessly conducted in the Kathua area. Analysis of large quantity of warlike stores recovered from the dead terrorists reveals the hand of inimical agencies from across the border. Similar intelligence-based and area domination operations are continuing in the Kashmir region, North of the Pir Panjal ranges. Line of Control and fence is intact and alert troops have recently neutralized three terrorists attempting to infiltrate along with the large quantity of war-like stores in Kupwara region on 14 July", he said.

"We deeply regret the loss of precious lives of our four brave soldiers who have made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty. All formations of Northern Command are committed to eliminating the scourge of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir for which the relentless operations will continue.", he said.

Six terror attack in Jammu region

This attack follows another incident in the Doda district last week when a firefight erupted between security forces and terrorists during a search operation in the Goli-Gadi forest.

On July 8, terrorists had attacked an army truck in Badnota village, in Kathua district, using hand grenades and automatic weapons.

In that ambush, Naib Subedar Anand Singh, Havaldar Kamal Singh, Rifleman Anuj Negi, Naik Vinod Singh, and Rifleman Adarsh Negi, all from Uttarakhand, had lost their lives.

The perpetrators of the Kathua attack are believed to have infiltrated recently from across the international border and are suspected to be linked to the April 28 Basangarh attack, which resulted in the death of village defense guard Mohammad Sharief.