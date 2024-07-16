Within hours after security forces eliminated three terrorists in north Kashmir's Keran sector, a fierce encounter started in the Doda district between the soldiers of the Army and terrorists.

A gunfight started between the security forces and terrorists in a forest area in Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said.

A police spokesperson said the exchange of fire between the two sides took place in the Desa forest area. Further details are awaited, the spokesperson said in a statement tonight.

However, security sources said an encounter took place when the troops of Rashtriya Rifles and Special Operations Group of J&K Police launched a cordon and search operation at Dhari Gote Urarbagi in the Bhagwah forest area late Monday evening.

The operation was launched on reliable input about the presence of terrorists, sources said, adding reinforcements have been rushed to the area to strengthen the cordon.

Three terrorists were killed in Doda on June 26

After back-to-back terror attacks in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces eliminated three terrorists in the same district in an encounter on June 26.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah Sector of Doda district. Contact has been established with the terrorists and in the gun battle three terrorists were eliminated.

Seven security personnel were injured during two back-to-back terror attacks in Doda district on June 11 and June 12. Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11 in the Bhaderwah area. In another terror attack on security forces in the Kota Top area of Gandoh, a constable of the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir was injured.

After the twin attacks, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs each for four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operated in the district.

Six terrorists were killed in Kulgam last week.

Security forces are conducting a massive search operation to eliminate terrorists. Six terrorists were killed by security forces last week in separate encounters in Kulgam district.

The number of terrorist attacks has increased in Jammu and Kashmir in recent times. On June 9, the day Prime Minister Narendra Modi took oath, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Shiv Khori in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir. Nine devotees died when the bus fell into a ditch. Four attacks have been carried out by terrorists between June 9 and 11.

Five soldiers lost their lives in Kathua attack

On July 8, a group of heavily armed terrorists ambushed an army patrol in the Badnota area of Kathua. Five soldiers were martyred in the attack.

The Army foiled one more infiltration attempt on the Line of Control in north Kashmir's Kupwara district by killing three terrorists who were trying to sneak into this side of the border.

During the last three weeks, this was the second infiltration attempt that was foiled by the security forces on the LoC in north Kashmir.