Two weeks after back-to-back terror attacks in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, security forces eliminated three terrorists in the same district in an ongoing encounter.

Although the gun battle is going on in Bajaad village in the Sinoo area encounter site in Gandoh tehsil of Bhaderwah sub-division of Doda district, security forces have confirmed the elimination of three terrorists.

"Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of the Indian Army with Jammu and Kashmir Police was launched in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah Sector of Doda district. Contact has been established with the terrorists and a firefight is in progress," the Army's White Knight Corps posted on its official social media account.

Op Lagor



Based on specific intelligence inputs, a joint operation of #IndianArmy with #JKP was launched in the Gandoh, #Bhaderwah Sector.



Contact has been established with the terrorists and firefight is in progress. pic.twitter.com/1O5ObTzhRg — White Knight Corps (@Whiteknight_IA) June 26, 2024

"Two more terrorists have been gunned down. Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone Anand Jain on the spot along with Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Doda and Senior Superintendent of Police Doda. Details awaited," a police spokesperson said amidst the encounter.

Reports said that the encounter started in Bajaad village in the Gandoh area around 9.50 am amid intensified search and cordon operation by the police along with the Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) following twin terrorist attacks in the hilly district on June 11 and 12.

Two more terrorists have been neutralized in an ongoing joint operation in the Gandoh, Bhaderwah sector of district Doda. Arms and ammunition have been recovered from their possession. https://t.co/2TGTRqoLvA — ADGP Jammu (@adgp_igp) June 26, 2024

A joint team of the Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an operation in the village of Sinoo panchayat but came under heavy fire from the terrorists hiding in a mud house, reports said.

One terrorist was killed in the retaliatory fire after he came out and opened fire on the search parties. The exchange of fire was still going on when the last reports were received.

Two back-to-back terror attacks in Doda district

Seven security personnel were injured during two back-to-back terror attacks in Doda district on June 11 and June 12. Six security personnel were injured when terrorists attacked a joint check post at Chattargalla on June 11 in the Bhaderwah area. In another terror attack on security forces in the Kota Top area of Gandoh, a constable of the Special Operation Group of Jammu and Kashmir was injured.

After the twin attacks, security forces intensified their anti-terrorist operations and announced a cash reward of Rs 5 lakhs each for four Pakistani terrorists believed to have infiltrated and operated in the district.

Search operation in Reasi area following suspicious movement

Security forces launched a massive search operation in the forest area in the Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir following suspicious movement of armed persons.

Reports said that the search operation was launched in the Kanda-Pouni area, where terrorists ambushed a bus carrying pilgrims to the cave shrine of Shiv Khori on June 9. Nine pilgrims lost their lives and 40 others were injured in the terror attack.

Some locals reported the suspected movement of three armed people in the Kanda-Pouni area. After getting the information the Indian Army, CRPF, and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a joint search operation in the area.