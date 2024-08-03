Reiterating the resolve of the Union Territory administration to make Jammu and Kashmir free from the menace of drugs, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday sacked six government employees including one teacher and five constables for their alleged involvement in narco-terrorism.

For the first time, the Union Territory administration has invoked Article 311 to terminate government employees who were allegedly involved in smuggling narcotics.

Early the Union Territory administration axed over 50 employees by using the same provision of the Constitution for their involvement in terror activities.

According to an order issued by the General Administration Department of the Jammu and Kashmir Government, six government employees, including five policemen, were terminated from their services for alleged narco-terror links, officials said.

The order mentioned that Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha invoked Article 311(2)(c) of the Constitution to terminate them from service.

Investigations have revealed these employees were part of a narco-terror network run by Pakistan spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and terror groups operating from its soil.

Under proviso 'c' of Article 311, the President or the Governor, as the case may be, is empowered to terminate an employee without recourse to the normal procedure if satisfied that the person's retention in public service is prejudicial to the security of the State.

A teacher of Poonch was involved in narco-terrorism

Dismissal from service of Nazam Din, Teacher in the Education Department son of Qayam Din resident of Kirni Haveli, District Poonch, in terms of sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India. Government Order No.1440-JK(GAD) of 2024, Dated:03.08.2024.

"Whereas the Lieutenant Governor is satisfied after Considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of Nazam Din are such as to warrant his dismissal from service", the order reads as.

The Lieutenant Governor is satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an inquiry in the case of Nazam Din. Accordingly, the Lieutenant Governor dismissed Nazam Din from service, with immediate effect.

Five constables also dismissed from services for their involvement in narco-terrorism

Apart from a teacher in Poonch district, five constables of Jammu and Kashmir Police were also terminated from their services for their involvement in narco-terrorism.