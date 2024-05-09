Continuing the campaign against narco-terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police busted a module involved in collecting drugs smuggled from across the Line of Control (LoC) and supplying the same in different parts of the country to fund terror groups.

According to police, specific information was received at Police Station Uri about the activities of two persons, namely Mehmood Ahmad Najar, son of Mohammad Hassan Najar resident Churunda, and Sajad Ahmad Malik, son of Mohd Amin Malik resident Dhanisyedan, who are involved in narcotics smuggling.

On this information case, FIR No. 35/2024 U/S 8/21, 29 NDPS ACT was registered and investigation was set into motion.

During the investigation, both suspects were detained, and following questioning, they disclosed that they had concealed contraband substances and cash at Churanda.

On receiving this information, a police party, accompanied by a Magistrate and with the assistance of the Army, searched the spot and recovered the contraband substance and cash on disclosure of the accused.

Drugs worth Rs 50 crore recovered arrested narco-terrorists

After the interrogation of the duo, one more person, namely Fayaz Ahmad Hajam, son of Mohammad Rafi Hajam, a resident of Danisyedan, was arrested. Fayaz has managed to smuggle contraband from Pakistan. He also disclosed that he had concealed some contraband, which was subsequently recovered by Police and Magistrate. Further, on disclosure by Fayaz, some cash was also recovered from his house. So far, the police have recovered contraband worth Rs 50 crore and cash worth Rs. 12,63,500 from this module, which has links with Pakistan-based handlers.

Police watching activities of narco-terrorists through GPS tracking

It is important to mention here that, in a proactive move to curb the activities of notorious drug peddlers and suppliers, the Jammu and Kashmir Police embraced cutting-edge GPS tracking technology.

This initiative aims to closely monitor the movements of individuals who have been bailed out in connection with Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases, ensuring they adhere to the conditions of their release.

Under this innovative strategy, GPS tracking devices have been attached to individuals, particularly those with a history of involvement in drug-related offenses. These devices serve as a real-time monitoring mechanism, enabling law enforcement authorities to track the whereabouts of the subjects continuously.

A recent development in this endeavor took place in Baramulla, where the local police installed GPS anklets on a notorious drug peddler. This measure is designed to ensure strict compliance with the conditions of his bail and prevent any potential violations.

Pak-based terrorists using women to transport drugs safely

As reported earlier, Pakistan-based mentors have devised a new strategy by inducting women and couples to supply narcotics in different parts of the region. The drug menace has emerged as a big threat in the Union Territory as the ill-gotten money from the drug trade is being used to fund terror groups and anti-national activities.

A female drug trafficker, who was arrested in Shastri Nagar locality of Jammu city was in touch with the handlers sitting in Pakistan. The handler sitting across the border sent her location through WhatsApp and asked to drop off the consignment of narcotics in the same location in the Shastri Nagar area of Jammu city.

During the questioning of the female, her links with Pakistan-based handlers were established through his mobile details. She was in touch with some persons who are monitoring narco-terror modules in different parts of Jammu province, police sources said, adding that it was established through her call details that she was in regular touch with some terror mentors sitting across the border.