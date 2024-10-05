Foiling another infiltration attempt on the Line of Control (LoC) Security forces on Saturday eliminated two infiltrators who were trying to sneak into this side from North Kashmir's frontier Kupwara district.

During the last 15 days, seven terrorists have been eliminated by security forces in different parts of Kashmir Valley.

An official said that based on intelligence inputs with respect to likely infiltration bids, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army and J&K Police on the intervening night of 04-05 Oct 24 at Gugaldhar, Kupwara.

Alert troops spotted suspicious activity and challenged, which resulted in terrorists opening indiscriminate fire. Vigilant troops responded with effective fire, which ensued the killing of two infiltrators.

"Two terrorists have been eliminated by the security forces in the ongoing Operation Gulgaldhar. War-like stores have been recovered", read a post of Chinar Corps—Indian Army.

The search of the area is underway and Operation is in progress, it further reads.

Army Commander asks troops to remain vigilant.

Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar has urged troops in Kashmir to remain vigilant due to persistent threats to peace in the region.

During a visit to Rashtriya Rifles battalions, Lt Gen Kumar praised the troops for their successful counter-terrorism operations in Baramulla and Kulgam districts, which resulted in the neutralization of five local terrorists.

The visit was part of a broader effort to boost troop morale and ensure their continued effectiveness in counter-terrorism efforts in Jammu and Kashmir. Lt Gen Kumar commended the troops for their unwavering commitment and professionalism in addressing evolving security challenges. He emphasized the importance of maintaining high vigilance, particularly in the face of ongoing threats.

Recent Counter-Terrorism Operations:

September 13-14: Three local terrorists were killed in a gun battle at Kreeri Pattan in Baramulla district.

September 28: Two local terrorists were killed in a gun battle in Kulgam.

The Army Commander's visit came shortly after the conclusion of the third and final phase of Assembly elections in Kashmir. The Army has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring peace and security in the region through sustained operations and robust surveillance mechanisms.