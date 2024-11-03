In a big success, the security forces on Saturday killed a dreaded Pakistani terrorist in the heart of Srinagar city. The Pakistani terrorist was active in Srinagar city and adjoining localities for a couple of years. According to reports, a Pakistani terrorist of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfit was killed and four security personnel were injured in an encounter that broke out in the Khanyar area here on Saturday morning. The terrorist has been identified as Usman Bhai, alias Choota Waleed.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said, "The most wanted LeT Commander Usman Bhai has been killed in a day-long gunfight in Khanyar."

Usman was wanted in many terrorism-related cases, including the killing of non-locals and security forces. According to IGP Kashmir, the terrorist was involved in the killing of Inspector Manzoor of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Operation launched in the heart of Srinagar city

As per reports, security forces launched a cordon and search operation in the densely populated locality of Khanyar in the interior of Srinagar city following inputs about the presence of terrorists in the area.

The search operation turned into an encounter as the terrorists opened fire at the search party, which retaliated, the official said. During the operation, a fire broke out in the house where the terrorists were holed up and thick grey smoke was seen billowing in the sky.

One terrorist was gunned down in the ongoing encounter and later identity of the killed terrorist was established as Usman, a Pakistani terrorist active in Srinagar city. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans and two policemen were injured in the encounter. They were taken to the Army's 92 Base Hospital. Their condition is stated to be stable.

Second encounter in the last 12 hours

This was the second encounter in Kashmir Valley during the last 12 hours as earlier two terrorists were eliminated in south Kashmir's Anantnag district. The encounter broke out near Halkan Gali in the Shangus-Larnoo area of the south Kashmir district.

Of the two terrorists killed, one was a foreigner, and the other a local. Their group affiliation was yet to be ascertained, the officials said.

A top police officer said that two terrorists have been killed so far as the operation is underway in the forest area of Shangus Larnoo. Probably one more is trapped in the encounter.

The operation was launched by police and security forces after receiving specific input about the presence of some terrorists in the area.