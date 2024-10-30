The alertness and swift action of locals in Akhnoor thwarted a planned terrorist attack by infiltrators, saving countless innocent lives. Major General Sameer Srivastava, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of 10 Infantry Division commended the people of Akhnoor for promptly notifying security forces about suspicious movements in the area.

"The people of Akhnoor played a crucial role in the operation, providing vital intelligence on the terrorists' presence. Their bravery and collaboration with security forces enabled a rapid response, leading to the successful elimination of the terrorists," said the GOC.

Acting on the timely information provided by the locals, security forces launched a swift operation, eliminating three terrorists in a 28-hour encounter that started on Monday morning and concluded on Tuesday. The operation commenced at 7:20 am after local residents reported suspicious activities, enabling security forces to respond immediately.

Utilizing advanced surveillance technology, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and artificial intelligence (AI), security forces accurately pinpointed the terrorists' location, enabling a strategic, efficient response to neutralize the threat.

Intelligence reports indicate that the eliminated terrorists had been planning a significant attack in the region, likely intended to disrupt peace after the successful elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The quick response by security forces prevented this imminent threat.

In a tragic turn, Phantom, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois service dog, lost his life in the operation. Leading the patrol, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries, and protected the lives of his fellow security personnel. His courage and loyalty will be remembered as a symbol of heroism among our canine heroes.

War-like store recovered from killed terrorists

Recovery of the war-like store from the encounter site is an indication that the killed terrorists had a plan for a substantial terror attack. Authorities believed the terrorists aimed to hold hostages for several days, as their inventory included not only heavy weapons but also extensive food supplies to sustain themselves for a prolonged period.

The recovered materials reveal the scale and seriousness of the potential threat. Among the items confiscated were:

Weapons: M4 rifle, 2 AK-47 rifles, 3 M4 magazines, 8 AK magazines, 1 pistol, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 77 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 129 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and 1 hand grenade.

M4 rifle, 2 AK-47 rifles, 3 M4 magazines, 8 AK magazines, 1 pistol, 20 rounds of 9mm ammunition, 77 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition, 129 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition, and 1 hand grenade. Operational Gear: 1 solar panel, 3 knives, binoculars, a power bank with USB cable, a digital Casio watch, a sentry silencer, screwdrivers, wire cutters, and ammunition pouches.

1 solar panel, 3 knives, binoculars, a power bank with USB cable, a digital Casio watch, a sentry silencer, screwdrivers, wire cutters, and ammunition pouches. Food and Survival Supplies : Three packets each of cashews, raisins, and honey, alongside packs of dry fruits like dates, chana, and almonds, as well as 8 liters of water, 4 edible paste packs, and basic first aid items.

: Three packets each of cashews, raisins, and honey, alongside packs of dry fruits like dates, chana, and almonds, as well as 8 liters of water, 4 edible paste packs, and basic first aid items. Clothing and Camping Gear: Three pairs of shoes, 3 blankets, ponchos, shirts, trousers, socks, gloves, rucksacks, and other essentials.

The presence of a notepad, zip ties, cotton bundles, and medical supplies like Betadine and ointments indicate the terrorists were equipped for sustained and well-organized activity.

Authorities believe the terrorists' plan included a hostage scenario, given the supplies intended for an extended period without external support. The swift and precise response of security forces prevented what could have been a major terrorist attack, ensuring the safety of civilians in the region.

The incident underscores the continuing threat posed by cross-border infiltration attempts and highlights the critical role of vigilant security measures along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.