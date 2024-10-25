In a tragic incident, two Army soldiers and two civilian porters lost their lives in a terror attack near the Nagin area of Botapathri, along the Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir's Gulmarg, Baramulla district, on Thursday evening.

The attack targeted an Army party operating in the area, resulting in the deaths of four individuals and injuries to three others.

According to an official report, the attack occurred when terrorists ambushed an Army convoy, firing indiscriminately at the soldiers and their civilian support staff.

Two Army personnel were killed on the spot, along with two porters who were assisting the Army in logistical operations. The injured, which included Army personnel, were immediately evacuated and taken to a hospital for treatment. Their condition remains critical but stable as medical teams work around the clock to save their lives.

In response to the attack, security forces have launched a massive search operation in the region, combing the dense forests and mountainous terrain of Botapathri to locate and neutralize the attackers. The operation, involving multiple units of the Army and other security agencies, is being conducted under heightened security, given the strategic importance of the LoC and the history of infiltration attempts in the area.

Second attack within five days

This incident marks the second major terror attack in Kashmir in less than a week. Just days earlier, on Sunday, a deadly attack in Gagangir, Sonamarg, claimed the lives of seven people, including a doctor. The recent surge in violence has raised concerns over the security situation in the region, with multiple stakeholders urging the government to intensify efforts to curb terrorism and prevent further loss of life.

Spoke to top army officials on heinous terror attack in Butapathri Sector. Directed for swift & befitting reply to neutralise terrorists. Operation in progress. Sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for speedy recovery of injured. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) October 24, 2024

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the attack and said that he spoke to the Army officers.

"Spoke to top army officials on the heinous terror attack in Butapathri Sector. Directed for the swift and befitting reply to neutralize terrorists. Operation in progress. The sacrifice of our martyrs will not go in vain. Condolences to their families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured", the LG posted on his social media post.

Very unfortunate news about the attack on the army vehicles in the Boota Pathri area of North Kashmir which has resulted in some casualties & injuries. This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack is the strongest possible terms &… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 24, 2024

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also condemned the attack in the strongest terms, calling it "very unfortunate" and expressing his deep concern over the rising number of such incidents in the Kashmir Valley.

In a statement on X (formerly Twitter), Abdullah said, "This recent spate of attacks in Kashmir is a matter of serious concern. I condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms and send my condolences to the loved ones of the people who lost their lives. I also pray for the injured to make a swift and complete recovery."

People's Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti expressed her shock and sadness over the attack, particularly mourning the death of the civilian porters who lost their lives while supporting the Army in its operations. In her statement on X, Mufti said, "Shocked & deeply saddened by the militant attack on an Army convoy in Baramulla in which a civilian porter has been killed. I condemn it unequivocally & pray for the swift recovery of the injured soldiers."

