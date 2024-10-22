Ruchi Abrol's devotion and love for her husband, Shashi Bhushan Abrol, were exemplified by her rigorous observance of the Karwa Chauth fast. From dawn till dusk, she abstained from food and water, praying fervently for his long life, health, and happiness. This sacred Hindu tradition, symbolizing marital devotion, was cruelly disrupted by the Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

Just as Ruchi prepared to break her fast by taking the traditional glass of water she called her husband who was at Sonamarg in Kashmir Valley but he did not pick up the call because at that time he was victim of a terror attack. The sudden, senseless act of terrorists shattered Ruchi's world, leaving her in unbearable agony.

Ruchi, accompanied by their five-year-old daughter and son studying engineering, struggled to cope with the loss. "I spoke to him in the evening; he didn't mention any threats. His phone went unanswered, then switched off," Ruchi sobbed.

Karwa Chauth, typically celebrated with vibrant colors, laughter, and family gatherings, transformed into an unending nightmare for Ruchi. Her love, devotion, and prayers were met with unspeakable tragedy.

Ruchi's family, shocked and grief-stricken, grapples with the loss. The community rallies around them, offering condolences and support.

Shashi Bhushan was the sole breadwinner of his family. He was working in the Kashmir Valley to feed his family.

"What have they gained from this? How will she now feed her children? We curse them," said a grieving family member.

Shashi, an architectural designer, had been working for the APCO construction company in Sonamarg for the past six years and had returned home just two months ago for his son's college admission at Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh.

"His dream was to see his son become a successful engineer," recalled his wife.

As news of Shashi's death spread, hundreds of neighbours, relatives, and well-wishers gathered at the family's home to offer condolences. The family expressed frustration with the government for not informing them promptly and urged officials to expedite the return of Shashi's body for the last rites.

"This is the reality of the so-called peace and normalcy. Seven people were massacred. We lost our brother," said Shashi's sister, Urvashi, referring to the incident, which occurred just four days after Omar Abdullah was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir.

The grieving family called on the government for financial assistance. Shashi's father, J.L. Abrol, expressed disbelief at the tragedy. "We never expected this danger in Kashmir. We demand a job for my daughter-in-law so she can support the family," he said.

"There is no one left to provide for the family. How will his wife, a homemaker, take care of the children? The government must give her a job; it is their responsibility to look after them," added a cousin, Navin Suri.

LG visits the family of Shashi Bhushan Abrol

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha today visited the family of Sh Shashi Abrol, who was killed by Terrorists at Gagangir in Ganderbal on Sunday.

The Lt Governor offered his condolences and assured the family members that the terrorists responsible for the Martyrdom of Shashi Abrol will be neutralized soon.

He also assured the family of all assistance and support from the administration. The entire nation stands in solidarity with the family of the martyr civilian in this hour of grief. Government will take care of the welfare, job and education of the next of kin, he said