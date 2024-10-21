Continuing attacks on non-locals in Kashmir, terrorists on Sunday killed two migrant labourers in the Gagangir area of the Sonamarg region of Jammu and Kashmir. The killed workers were engaged in the ongoing Zojila tunnel project in the Sonamarg area to connect Kashmir Valley with Ladakh.

During the last three days, terrorists killed three non-locals in the Kashmir Valley. Although authorities have confirmed the death of two non-locals in the terror attack, there is fear that figures are likely to increase as many others were injured in the attack.

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah posted on X said, "The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar".

Reports said that two non-local labourers were killed and many injured in a terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district on Sunday.

I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent laborers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu & Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project.



I offer my humble tribute to the martyred laborers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 20, 2024

The terrorists opened fire on a camp housing labourers of a private company working on the construction of a tunnel in the Gund area of the district, reports said. Two labourers died on the spot while two others sustained injuries. Police and the Army have cordoned off the area to trace the attackers.

The incident occurred four days after a new government was sworn in in the Union Territory.

On Friday a non-local was killed by terrorists

Earlier on Friday bullet-riddler body of a migrant worker, identified as Ashok Chauhan of Bihar, was found in the Waduna area of Zainapora in south Kashmir's Shopian district. The deceased, a migrant labourer, was killed by terrorists in the area.

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha while condemning the killing asserted that the security forces are determined to hunt down the culprits and bring them to justice.

Nitin Gadkari, Omar, Mehbooba condemn killing of labourer

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, and Peoples Democratic Party chief Mehbooba Mufti strongly condemned the terror attack in which two labourers lost their lives.

"I strongly condemn the horrific terror attack on innocent laborers in Gagangir, Sonamarg, Jammu and Kashmir, who were engaged in a vital infrastructure project. I offer my humble tribute to the martyred laborers and extend my deepest condolences to their families during this difficult time. My thoughts and prayers are with the injured for a swift and full recovery", Gadkari posted on his social media account.

The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local & non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 20, 2024

In a post on X, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah condemned the incident that took place in the Gagangir area of the Sonamarg region. The National Conference (NC) leader also said the casualty figure in the incident could go up.

"The casualty figure from the Gagangir attack is not final as there are a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local. Praying that the injured make a full recovery as the more seriously injured are being referred to SKIMS, Srinagar," he said.