social media

In a prolonged 28-hour encounter, security forces neutralized three foreign terrorists who attacked an Army convoy near the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor area on Monday morning.

The operation, which involved intense firefights, aerial and ground surveillance, and specialized infantry vehicles, ended in the terrorists' elimination, though at the cost of an Army canine, Phantom, who lost his life in the line of duty.

The assault involved coordinated efforts by special forces, NSG commandos, and BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, leading to the complete neutralization of the threat.

Early stages of the operation

Following the attack on an Army convoy on Monday morning, forces quickly responded, neutralizing one of the terrorists within three hours. An intensive operation ensued, involving ground forces, special operatives, and aerial reconnaissance, to track down the remaining attackers.

Final showdown near Assan Temple in Akhnoor

On Tuesday morning, after overnight surveillance, a final assault was launched by joint Army and police teams near the Assan temple in Jogwan village, leading to a fierce exchange of gunfire. After two hours of heavy fighting, the last two terrorists were killed, marking the successful conclusion of the operation. During this effort, security forces recovered weapons and equipment, underscoring the magnitude of the infiltration attempt.

Infiltration from across the Border

Reports indicated that the terrorists infiltrated from across the LoC the night before the convoy attack. Situated around 10 kilometers from the LoC, the area has been a known infiltration route. The operation, involving surveillance drones, helicopters, and combat vehicles, also confirmed the use of a bunker by the terrorists beneath a temple structure, although the temple itself remained unharmed.

Defence PRO

A heroic sacrifice: Phantom, the Army Dog

In the line of duty, a valiant Army dog named Phantom, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois lost his life during the operation. When closing in on the terrorists, Phantom drew enemy fire, sustaining fatal injuries. Phantom had been on duty since August 2022 and was celebrated for his courage and loyalty. His sacrifice was acknowledged by the Army's White Knight Corps.

social media

Army's deployment of BMP-II combat vehicles

For the first time in such an operation, the Army deployed four BMP-II infantry combat vehicles, which provided essential surveillance and cordoning capabilities. As the operation progressed, the vehicles, along with drones and helicopters, enabled precise strikes and effective containment of the terrorists.

The intense, well-coordinated operation not only neutralized a severe threat but also highlighted the strategic adaptability of India's security forces in handling cross-border terrorism and safeguarding the region's peace.