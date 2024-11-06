An unidentified terrorist has been killed and another is reportedly trapped in the ongoing gun battle in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday evening.

The fierce gun battle is going on in the Kaitsan area of north Kashmir's Bandipora area where a massive combing and search operation was started after security forces received information about the presence of some terrorists in this belt.

"Based on specific intelligence input regarding the presence of terrorists in the general area of Kaitsan forest, a Joint Operation was launched by the Indian Army, Jammu and Kashmir Police, and CRPF in the general area of Chuntawadi Kaitsan in the Bandipora district Contact was established and the firefight ensued. Operation is in progress", Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Indian Army posted on social media.

Based on specific intelligence input regarding presence of terrorists in general area Kaitsan forest, a Joint Operation was launched by #IndianArmy, @JmuKmrPolice & @crpf_srinagar in general area Chuntawadi Kaitsan, #Bandipora. Contact was established and… — Chinar Corps? - Indian Army (@ChinarcorpsIA) November 5, 2024

Initial reports said that when a joint team of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Army area reached the Kaitsan area, the hiding terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing. In the initial exchange of fire, one terrorist has been killed. His identity will be ascertained once the encounter is over.

Reports said that firing was going on till the filing of this report as another terrorist was reported trapped in the gun battle. Additional forces have rushed to the spot to plug all escape routes in the area.

Reports said that terrorists, believed to be fresh infiltrators were looking for some soft target to create fear among people in north Kashmir. By eliminating one of the terrorists and engaging another in the gun battle, security forces have foiled the evil designs of the terrorists to execute the attack.

Terrorist arrested with pistol in Handwara

In another incident, a terrorist was arrested along with a pistol in North Kashmir's Handwara area.

An official said that a joint team of police and security forces during searches apprehended a terrorist who was looking for some target in this area.

After frisking, one pistol, one magazine, and seven live rounds were recovered from his possession of the arrested terrorist.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and an investigation has been taken up.