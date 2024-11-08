Two days after eliminating a terrorist in the Bandipora area, security forces on Friday killed two terrorists in a night-long operation in north Kashmir's Sopore area. Both the terrorists were killed in a nearly 12-hour operation in the Panipora area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

"Two terrorists have been neutralized in the Sopore encounter. Identification and affiliation of the killed terrorists are being ascertained. Incriminating materials, arms, and ammunition were recovered from the possession of the eliminated terrorists", Kashmir zone police posted on its official social media platform after the encounter.

Earlier acting on a specific input regarding the presence of terrorists in the Panipora Sopore area of Baramulla district, a joint anti-terrorist operation was launched by Police and security forces. During the search operation, an exchange of fire took place late Thursday evening.

However, the operation was suspended for the night for precautionary measures and was resumed this morning with the first light of the day.

Today's was the second encounter in north Kashmir during the last two days. On Wednesday an unidentified terrorist was killed in the Kaitsan area of north Kashmir's Bandipora area.

Three terrorists arrested in Sunday market blast case

Within five days, Jammu and Kashmir Police solved the grenade attack case in Srinagar city by arresting three terrorists. Inspector General of Police Kashmir Vidhi Kumar Birdi said that the Sunday Market Grenade Blast case has been solved and three terrorists have been arrested in this regard.

Interacting with media persons the IGP said that last Sunday terrorists hurled a grenade attack in the Srinagar Sunday market, in which 12 people were injured and two were critically injured.

On November 3, 2024, a grenade attack was carried out by terrorists at the crowded Sunday Market in Srinagar, resulting in injuries to 12 individuals, some of whom sustained serious injuries. Among the victims, Abida alias Sumaiya Jan, a resident of Naidkhai Sumbal, remains in critical condition and is currently receiving treatment and battling for her life at SMHS Hospital, Srinagar.

Following the incident, FIR No. 66/2024 under relevant sections of law was registered at Kothibagh Police. Srinagar Police conducted an exhaustive investigation which finally led to the arrest of three terrorists identified as Usama Yaseen Sheikh son of Mohammad Yaseen Sheikh, Umar Fayaz Sheikh son of Fayaz Ahmad Sheikh, both residents of Ikhrajpora, Srinagar, and Afnan Mansoor Naik son of Manzoor Ahmad Naik resident of Watoo, currently residing in Ikhrajpora, Srinagar.

Dreaded terrorist Usama executed grenade attack

These terrorists, now in police custody, were found to have provided planning and logistical support, including reconnaissance while Usama Sheikh, an OGW with a history of involvement in terrorism-related activities, executed the grenade attack.

Notably, Usama Sheikh had been previously arrested in 2018 in connection with Case FIR No. 71/2018 of PS Nowhatta regarding terror activities and was lodged at Central Jail Srinagar for several months before being released on bail.

Further investigation revealed that the accused persons were acting under the direction of two identified terrorist handlers of Pakistan-based proscribed LeT terrorist outfit. However, their identities are being withheld at this stage as the investigation continues. Police anticipate further arrests as the investigation progresses.

All three have been booked UAPA and the case has been registered in Kothibagh police station, the IGP said.