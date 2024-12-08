In a tragic and shocking incident, two policemen from the Jammu and Kashmir Police were found dead in what is suspected to be a case of fratricide and suicide. The incident occurred at the Zero Morh area in Udhampur district on Sunday, leaving the community and the police force in a state of deep sorrow and confusion.

The Udhampur police took to the microblogging platform X to share the grim news. Their post read, "Today Police Station Rehembal received information that two policemen from Sopore traveling towards STC Talwara in a department vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing. Initial investigation reveals that it's a case of fratricide and suicide. Further investigation is underway."

This brief statement has raised many questions and concerns about the circumstances leading to this tragic event.

PS Rehmbal received an info.that 2policemen from Sopore travelling towards STC Talwara in dept.vehicle have suffered bullet injuries due to firing.Initial invest. reveals that its a case of fratricide &suicide.Senior PoliceOfficers reached the spot& invest. is goingon @Amod_India — District Police Udhampur (@UdhampurPolice) December 8, 2024

According to official sources, the incident took place early in the morning. A vehicle bearing registration number JK05E-4703, driven by Constable Manjeet Singh, was traveling from Sopore to Talwara Reasi. Accompanying him were two other policemen, Harmeet Singh and Head Constable Malik.

As the vehicle reached near the Kali Mata Mandir in Rehambal on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur, an argument reportedly broke out between Head Constable Malik and Constable Manjeet Singh. In a sudden and tragic turn of events, Head Constable Malik shot Constable Manjeet Singh and then turned the gun on himself, resulting in the deaths of both policemen.

The police have registered a case and launched a thorough investigation into the incident. The initial findings suggest that the altercation between the two policemen escalated to a fatal confrontation. However, the exact reasons behind the argument and the subsequent actions are still unclear. The investigation aims to uncover the motives and circumstances that led to this heartbreaking incident.

The news of the deaths has sent shockwaves through the local community and the police department. Colleagues and friends of the deceased are grappling with the loss, trying to come to terms with the sudden and violent end of their comrades. The incident has also highlighted the mental and emotional stress that law enforcement officers often face, raising concerns about the need for better support systems and mental health resources within the police force. An AK-47 rifle was used in the incident.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Udhampur, Anand Nagpure, said that the incident took place early Sunday morning when a police vehicle was moving from Sopore to the training center in Talwara in the Reasi district.

"Our officers have reached the scene, and initial investigations reveal that an AK-47 rifle was used in the incident. Two police personnel have lost their lives, while a third police personnel is safe. The deceased will be taken to GMC Udhampur for postmortem and further procedures," he said.

