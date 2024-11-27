In a decisive action against terrorism, Jammu and Kashmir Police launched an extensive crackdown on terrorist networks linked to the proscribed organizations Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT).

The operation, spanning four districts of the Jammu region, involved 56 coordinated raids targeting terror networks and Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

The large-scale operation aimed to dismantle the logistical and financial support systems enabling terrorist activities. A significant number of suspects were apprehended, and substantial incriminating material, including electronic devices, documents, unaccounted cash, weapons, and ammunition, was seized.

Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, described the operation as a well-planned and precise effort to curb terrorism in the region.

He stated, "Investigations will continue based on the material and information gathered during the raids. Further operations are planned to target any remaining elements attempting to disrupt peace in the region".

The primary focus was identifying and apprehending OGWs—individuals facilitating terror activities by managing logistics, recruitment, and the movement of weapons and funds. Raids were conducted at residential properties and suspected hideouts, uncovering vital leads in ongoing investigations.

Key locations of the raids

Rajouri District: Nine locations, including Darhal, Kalakote, Manjakote, and Dharamsal, were searched. The operations were linked to investigations into terror activities spanning a decade, including a 2013 case at Thannamandi Police Station and a recent case at Rajouri Police Station.

Poonch District: Twelve raids were conducted in Surankote, Mandi, Mendhar, and other areas. The district has been under scrutiny for its proximity to the border, making it a vulnerable point for infiltration and OGW activity.

Udhampur District: In a major effort, 25 locations in Basantgarh and its surrounding villages, such as Kadwah and Ponara, were targeted.

Reasi District: Ten raids were conducted in areas like Gulabgarh, Arnas, and Mahore-Chasana, which are known for harboring hideouts due to their remote terrain.

Outcome and Impact

The operation led to the arrest of several OGWs and terror suspects who were allegedly involved in coordinating logistical support for terrorist groups. Seized materials are expected to aid further investigations into terror financing and recruitment networks.

A police spokesperson emphasized the meticulous planning of the raids, ensuring minimal disruption to civilians. "The operations were conducted with utmost precision to avoid collateral damage," he said.

ADGP Anand Jain urged the public to report any suspicious activities to the police, emphasizing the importance of community vigilance in combating terrorism. He reiterated the police's commitment to executing intelligence-based operations, stating, "Our goal is to eliminate terror modules and restore lasting peace and security in the region."

The recent crackdown highlights the Jammu and Kashmir Police's proactive stance against terrorism, aiming to break the backbone of support networks for extremist activities. Such efforts are crucial in fostering stability and ensuring the safety of residents in the region.