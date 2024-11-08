Two unarmed Village Defence Group (VDG) guards were kidnapped and later killed by terrorists in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday evening.

Initial reports said that terrorists kidnapped and killed two VDG members in a remote area of the mountainous Kishtwar district.

Reports said that the incident took place in a forest area of Kishtwar. As per reports of Police Post Kuntwara two VDG members namely Nazir Ahmed son of Mohd Khalil resident of Ohli Kuntwara and Kuldeep Kumar son of Amar Chand resident of Ohli Kuntwara were gone to Munzla Dhar to graze their cattle today but didn't come back to their respective homes late in the evening and later there bodies were found in jungle.

Terror outfit "Kashmir Tigers" claims responsibility

Reports said that a terror outfit Kashmir Tigers has taken responsibility for the killings of unarmed VDG members.

The terror outfit claimed that they had killed them in the name of Islam and freedom of Kashmir. After the incident, security concerns have risen in the area. Police and security forces have increased vigilance in the area and have started investigating the matter.

Deeply saddened to hear about the tragic killings of our two brave VDG's in Kishtwar by terrorists. Their ultimate sacrifice will never be forgotten. #kishtwar #terrorist #encounter pic.twitter.com/IjFSEY2B0Y — Shivaji Rathore (@ShivajiRathore) November 7, 2024

Security forces have launched a massive search operation in the area to track down the terrorists response to the killings.

LG, Omar, Farooq, and others condemn killings.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has strongly condemned the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. He paid homage to the martyrs Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar and reiterated the Government's resolve to destroy all terror outfits and avenge the barbaric act.

No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of brave sons martyred in this cowardly attack. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits & avenge this barbaric act. — Office of LG J&K (@OfficeOfLGJandK) November 7, 2024

In a post on X, he wrote: "No words are strong enough to condemn the heinous terrorist attack on VDG members in Kishtwar. I convey my heartfelt condolences to the families of brave sons martyred in this cowardly attack. We are firmly resolved to destroy all terror outfits & avenge this barbaric act".

JKNC President Dr Farooq Abdullah and VP & Chief Minister @OmarAbdullah have condemned the gruesome killing of two village defence guards in Kishtwar namely Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar, in a forest area. They have said that such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant… — JKNC (@JKNC_) November 7, 2024

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and Chief Minister Omar Abdullah have condemned the killing through a post on social media platform X.

Deeply Saddened by the horrific killing of two Village Defence Guard (VDG) members, Nazir Ahmed & Kuldeep Kumar in forest area of Kuntwara, District Kishtwar.

I strongly condemn the cowardly attack by terrorist on VDG members, such brutality is intolerable. — Sunil Sharma (@Sunil_SharmaBJP) November 7, 2024

The tweet reads, "Such acts of barbaric violence remain a significant impediment in achieving long-lasting peace in JK. In this hour of grief, their thoughts and prayers are with the families of the deceased."

Jk Congress Strongly condemns the gruesome killing of two VDGs - Nazir Ahmed & Kuldeep Kumar in Kishwar today. Our sympathies with the families of martyrs.such incidents are intolerable & indicate bad security situation.Take firm action.@INCJammuKashmir — Ravinder Sharma (@RavinderJKPCC) November 7, 2024

Jammu and Kashmir Congress strongly condemns the gruesome killing of two VDGs - Nazir Ahmed and Kuldeep Kumar in Kishwar today.

"Our sympathies with the families of martyrs. Such incidents are intolerable and indicate a bad security situation. Take firm action", the Vice-president and chief spokesperson of J&K Congress Ravinder Sharma posted on his social media account.