Three days after security forces demolished a house in an encounter where the dreaded Pakistani terrorist Usman was hiding in the heart of Srinagar city, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Tuesday gave a clear warning to people against giving shelter to the terrorists.

The Lieutenant Governor said the terrorists targeting our people will be brought to justice. He has warned the perpetrators and those aiding and sheltering terrorists.

"We will not spare terrorists and those aiding and abetting them in targeting our people. We will bring them to justice. People must stand up against the perpetrators of terror. Security forces, administration, and people should work together to wipe out terrorism," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Manoj Sinha was interacting with youth during the Raabta-e-Awaam programme organized by Save Youth Save Future Foundation at the border district of Baramulla.

The Lieutenant Governor reiterated the commitment of the government to empower the youth of J&K and provide them necessary opportunities and facilities to unlock their potential for a better tomorrow. He assured the talented youth that their empowerment is amongst the foremost priorities of the government.

"I have directed the forces not to harm any innocent but the culprits will not be spared. If anyone provides shelter to terrorists, strict action will be taken. There will be no compromise on it," the LG said.

Dreaded Pakistani terrorist was killed in the heart of Srinagar city

On Saturday security forces killed a dreaded Pakistani terrorist in the heart of Srinagar city. The Pakistani terrorist was hiding in a house in the Khanyar area of Srinagar. The terrorist has been identified as Usman Bhai, alias Choota Waleed.

During the encounter, the house where the dreaded terrorist had taken shelter was razed into ashes. Usman was wanted in many terrorism-related cases, including the killing of non-locals and security forces. According to IGP Kashmir, the terrorist was involved in the killing of Inspector Manzoor of Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Youth are torch-bearers of positive change

The Lieutenant Governor said that youth as a fearless force of creativity and torch-bearers of positive change are building a bright and vibrant J&K.

Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, efforts have been made to fulfill the hopes, aspirations, and dreams of the youth of Jammu Kashmir," he said.

Emphasizing the significant role of the younger generation in nation-building, the Lt Governor called upon the youth to work with team spirit while following the ideals and values of the founding fathers of the country for peace and progress of J&K.

"The combined power of the youth ignited by desire and determination to carve a new destiny for the society will be the most powerful strength in the journey of 'Viksit Bharat' and a joyous, peaceful, prosperous Jammu Kashmir," he said.

Sharing key reforms and initiatives of the Government in the past few years, the Lt Governor highlighted the need to channel the energy of the youth towards achieving the common goal of development and peace.

When the energy of the youth and their dynamic actions are channelized for development, cultural, and social activities, then they not only work towards realizing the true potential of the region but also their consciousness, creativity, innovation, and courage impact various developmental sectors, the Lt Governor said.

The Lt Governor also urged the youth to carry the message of Peace and contribute to counter-radicalization and prevention of drug addiction.

Among the many challenges facing our youth is the challenge of drug addiction. Drug-free J&K is a step to ensure our youth realize their true potential and with hard work shape their tomorrow, he said.