In a big success, a joint team of Police and Uttar Pradesh Police eliminated three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Khalisatan Zindabad Force (KZF) in the Puranpur area of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district.

The killed terrorists were involved in grande attacks at police establishments in the border areas of Punjab.

The Director General of Uttar Pradesh Police in a series of posts on the official social media account said, "In a resolute step towards ensuring national security, UP Police, in collaboration with Punjab Police, successfully neutralized a Pakistan-sponsored terror module of the Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF)".

"Demonstrating remarkable efficiency in converting real-time intelligence into swift action, the coordinated operation led to an encounter with three armed operatives of the module in Pilibhit's Puranpur area", the DGP further posted on X, adding, "These individuals, who brazenly opened fire on the police team, were involved in grenade attacks at police establishments in border areas of Punjab".

The injured operatives were swiftly transported for medical care, where they later succumbed to their injuries.

Killed terrorists have been identified as Varinder Singh alias Ravi, Gurwinder Singh, and Jashanpreet Singh alias Partap Singh, are residents of Kalanaur of the Amritsar district of Punjab and were accused of attacking the Bakshiwala Police Station in Kalanaur.

Two AK rifles, two Glock pistols recovered from killed terrorists.

According to UP Police, the operation also resulted in the recovery of two AK rifles and two Glock pistols, signaling a significant disruption of the module's capacity to cause further harm. Meanwhile, investigations are in progress to identify and dismantle the remaining elements of this terror network.

"This operation underscores the unwavering commitment of UP Police to its policy of zero tolerance against crime and criminals. The ability to act decisively on seamless and real-time intelligence, in coordination with Punjab Police, highlights our determination to combat anti-national elements", the DGP further posted.

"We are committed to forging a united front along with other state police and agencies to safeguard the sovereignty and integrity of the nation, sending a strong and unequivocal message: there will be no safe haven for terror", the DGP UP Police further warned.

Pakistan-based terrorist Ranjeet Singh Nita is controlling this module

DGP Punjab said that this module was controlled by Ranjeet Singh Neeta, the chief of KZF, and operated by Jaswinder Singh Mannu, based in Greece, a resident of village Agwan. It is further controlled by Jagjeet Singh, who is based in the UK and serving in the British Army. Jagjeet Singh used Fateh Singh Baggi's identity.

"I thank UP Police for the excellent support given in our inter-state operation", the DGP Punjab said.

KZF chief Neeta, a transporter-turned-terrorist, is a resident of Jammu.

Ranjeet Singh Neeta, chief of the banned terror group Khalistan Zindabad Force (KZF), who is controlling this module, originally belonged to Jammu and was a transporter, before he joined the terror ranks and finally fled to Pakistan in the 1990s.

Living in Pakistan, Neeta has strong support among the pro-Khalistan extremists sitting in Europe.

Reports said that Neeta is the ISI's pointsman behind facilitating close proximity between Khalistani extremists and Kashmiri terror groups prompting them to help each other in spreading terror in India.

India has repeatedly asked for Neeta's extradition from Pakistan in the past two decades. He still figures among the top 20 men who are settled in foreign countries and are wanted in India in different terror cases.