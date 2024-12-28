The year 2024 will be remembered forever in the history of Jammu and Kashmir as a landmark period when the democratic process was revived in this part of the country after a gap of eight long years and a popular government was established.

The successful and peaceful conduct of Assembly elections, the first since the revocation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019, and the bifurcation of the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories signaled a decisive step toward restoring political representation and self-governance in the region.

The last Assembly elections in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir were held in 2014 and a PDP-BJP coalition government was formed under the leadership of late Mufti Mohammad Sayeed.

Jammu and Kashmir had been without an elected government since June 2018 when BJP dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) followed by the resignation of the then Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Five months later, on November 28, 2018, the then Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik dissolved the legislative assembly minutes after Mehbooba Mufti-led PDP staked a claim to form the government with the support of Congress and the National Conference.

A month later on December 19, 2018, the then President Ram Nath Kovind issued a proclamation promulgating President's Rule in J&K under article 356 of the Constitution of India.

Eight months later on August 5, 2019, the BJP government abrogated Article 370 and bifurcated Jammu and Kashmir into two Union Territories, Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Nearly three decades J&K saw a single-party rule

The installation of a government headed by Omar Abdullah was historic in the sense that the first popular government was established in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Secondly, after nearly three decades, 2024 saw a single party, with the backing of Independent members, secure a clear majority in the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly.

In the House of 90, the National Conference won 42 seats and with the support of six Independents, the party managed to secure a majority on its own.

Results of 2024 Assembly elections in J&K

National Conference Won 42 Seats

BJP won 29 Seats.

Congress won Six Seats.

PDP Won Three Seats.

Peoples' Conference Won One Seat.

CPI (M) Won One Seat.

Independents Won Seven Seat.

Earlier it was in the 1996 Assembly elections when the National Conference had won 57 seats in the House of 87 and formed its government without the support of any political party.

In the three successive assembly elections 2002, 2008, and 2014 no single party secured a majority so the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir witnessed three coalition regimes.

This development was celebrated as a major step toward stability, development, and self-governance in the region. The record voter turnout and the successful restoration of the legislative assembly symbolized the resilience of democracy in Jammu and Kashmir.

This historic mandate reflects a yearning among the populace for stability, development, and progress. The formation of a stable government, with the support of Independent legislators, signaled the people's trust in representative governance.

This historical event of democracy culminated in the swearing-in of Omar Abdullah as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, a development that has been hailed as the biggest achievement of the year.

Restoration of democratic processes

The Assembly elections were seen as a litmus test for democratic resilience in Jammu and Kashmir. The elections marked the first comprehensive effort to restore the legislative assembly since the state was reorganized into two Union Territories in 2019. Conducted in a peaceful atmosphere with record voter turnout, the elections demonstrated the people's unwavering faith in democratic institutions.

Political analysts attribute this success to the extensive efforts by the Election Commission of India and the administration to ensure free, fair, and transparent elections. A robust security apparatus was deployed, and awareness campaigns encouraged voter participation across the diverse and challenging terrain of the Union Territory.

Omar Abdullah, the leader of the National Conference, was sworn in as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on October 16. His appointment is seen as a symbolic and practical milestone, blending experience, vision, and hope for the future. Omar Abdullah's leadership is expected to focus on addressing critical challenges, including youth unemployment, infrastructure development, and restoring trust among diverse communities.