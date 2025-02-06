Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the ecosystem of terrorism in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir has been weakened due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the government headed by Narendra Modi at the Centre.

The Home Minister was chairing a high-level meeting to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

On the second successive day, the Union Home Minister chaired a high-level review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir in New Delhi today.

Chaired a security review meeting for Jammu and Kashmir with the Lt. Governor and top officials.



Due to the tireless efforts of the Modi govt, Bharat is fast approaching the goal of a terror-free J&K by thwarting the terror ecosystem. Instructed the agencies to set the goal of… pic.twitter.com/3A565otFez — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) February 5, 2025

The meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, yesterday also held an important review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Home Secretary, and other senior officers of MHA and Army.

The Union Home Minister said that the government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to completely wipe out terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that due to the sustained and coordinated efforts of the Modi government, the terrorism ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir has been significantly weakened.

The Home Minister directed all security agencies to step up the fight against terrorism by aiming for the 'zero infiltration' goal. He asked all security agencies to take more stringent action on infiltration and acts of terror with a ruthless approach. He said that it should be our goal to uproot the existence of terrorists.

Narco network providing support to infiltrators

Amit Shah said that the narco network is providing support to infiltrators and terrorists to carry out their activities. He said that there is a need to take prompt action against terror funding from the proceeds of the narcotics trade with alacrity and rigour.

Amit Shah directed the agencies to make new appointments in the posts of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in view of the timely implementation of the new criminal laws.

Amit Shah emphasized the Modi government's 'policy of zero tolerance' against terrorism to achieve the goal of a terrorism-free Jammu and Kashmir. He directed all security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work in synergy to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Union Home Minister appreciated the efforts of the security agencies for significant improvement in all parameters of the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.