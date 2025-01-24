After a cold-blooded murder of a youth in the heart of Jammu city amidst high security, Jammu Police devised a comprehensive strategy to take on gangsters and criminals in the area.

Shiv Kumar Sharma, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of JSK (Jammu-Samba-Kathua) range, presided over a comprehensive meeting regarding gangsters and criminals in Jammu, Kathua, and Samba districts where activities of criminal gangs have increased manifold during the last couple of months.

Apart from dealing with terrorism in this part of the Union Territory, the activities of gangsters have added woes for the cops as these criminals have been involved in extortion, land grabbing, and real-estate business.

All SSPs Addl SPs and Zonal Superintendents of Police attended the first of its kind meeting deal with gangsters.

The DIG stressed the need for special efforts to take stern action against gangsters, and anti-social elements and also directed them to maintain a list of gangsters so that proper surveillance can be maintained over their activities and they shall also be booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA)

Decision taken in today's meeting

Officers attending the meeting were directed to break gangster's network of financial circle and seize their properties which are accumulated by them through illegal trade , including extortion, land grabbing, and property dealing.

Support system of these criminals be kept under monitoring and Book them under the law including their relatives/friends who support and provide shelter to them.

In the meeting, DIG also directed all the officers to launch a massive drive in their jurisdiction through their subordinates against the vehicles following illegal modifications (vehicles found with tinted glasses, vehicles found with illegal modification for any criminal look, vehicles found using loud music and vehicles without a number plate.) He also directed strict legal action against anyone found possessing illegal weapons, land grabbers and cases of land grabbing and extortion should be taken seriously and anyone who threatens the public should be booked under the law immediately.

Parents, civil society, and responsible citizens be involved in spreading awareness against criminals and gangsters to support the police in Breaking their network as these criminals are bad for the peaceful environment of Jammu Samba Kathua.

Save youth, and students from falling into the trap of these criminals and gangsters who glorify criminal activities.

A gangster was shot dead in Jammu City's ever-busy Jewel Chowk area

Amid high security ahead of Republic Day, a gangster was shot dead in broad daylight by unidentified gunmen at the Jewel Chowk area of Jammu city on Tuesday.

Sumit Jandial (37) alias Gataru of Vijaypur Samba, was driving a Thar SUV when some unidentified assailants stopped his vehicle in the Jewel Chowk area and fired gunshots at him, leaving him in a pool of blood and gasping for life.

A case under the relevant sections of the law has been registered at Police Station Nowabad and further investigation taken up.