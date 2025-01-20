After attaching the properties of seven absconding terrorists operating from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan, Kishtwar Police released pictures of four dreaded terrorists active in the district. The Police also announced a reward of Rs 5 lakh each to anyone providing credible information about these terrorists.

Pictures of Saifullah, Farman, Adil, and another terrorist, believed to be Basha, were made public through a poster in both Urdu and English.

"The general public is requested to share any information regarding the individuals shown in the photographs, identified as four terrorists. A reward of Rs 5 lakh for each terrorist will be given to anyone providing credible information about them," according to the poster released by the police.

The identity of the informer will be kept confidential.

Kishtwar and other districts were rocked by terror attacks last year as Pakistan-based terrorist handlers continued their efforts to spread militancy to peaceful areas of the Jammu region.

Earlier properties of seven terrorists were attached

In November 2024, Kishtwar Police had attached the properties of seven absconding terrorists currently operating from PoJK and Pakistan.

According to police attachment of these properties follows meticulous investigation and intelligence inputs. FIR No. 272/2022, registered under sections 120-B, 121-A IPC, and 13, 18, 39 of UAPA at Police Station Kishtwar, laid the groundwork for this action. The investigation was presented before the NIA Special Court, Doda.

Earlier, 36 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from PoJK/Pakistan were declared absconders by the NIA Court, Doda. Among these, seven terrorists had their properties identified for attachment as part of the legal proceedings, as per the release.

After reviewing the evidence, the NIA Special Court, Doda Sudesh Sharma, issued attachment orders under Section 83 CrPC vide order No. 757-59/FTC/D/NIA.

Following the directions of the NIA Court, Doda, SSP Kishtwar formed a special team comprising of senior officers accompanied by executive magistrates to execute the orders. The attached properties have been marked with signboards to notify the general public.

ADGP Jammu Zone, Anand Jain, disclosed that properties of 29 additional absconding terrorists have been identified. The process for their attachment is underway and will be completed shortly, further tightening the noose around terror operatives.

Mentors sitting across border trying to revive terrorism in Kishtwar

Terror mentors sitting in PoJK and Pakistan are desperately trying to revive terrorism in Kishtwar.

On November 7, 2024 two Village Defence Guards (VDGs) were abducted and killed by terrorists in Kishtwar.

The victims, Nazir Ahmad and Kuldeep Kumar were members of a village defence committee set up by the Jammu and Kashmir Police to protect local communities from terrorist threats.

The Kashmir Tigers, an offshoot of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror group, later claimed responsibility for the killings. They released photos of the victims' bodies, reportedly showing them with their eyes blindfolded.

On November 10, a JCO was killed and three soldiers were injured in the upper reaches of Keshwan on Bharat ridge bordering Kishtwar and Doda districts.