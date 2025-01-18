Even as the Union Territory administration has sacked five police personnel from service for their involvement in narco-terrorism, another cop of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was arrested with drugs on the outskirts of Jammu city on Friday.

A Special Police Officer (SPO) of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was nabbed by officers from the Miran Sahib area of Jammu district's R.S. Pura subdivision.

According to police, in a crackdown on drug trafficking under Operation Sanjeevani, Jammu Police apprehended two drug peddlers, including an SPO posted at District Police Line (DPL) Poonch, and recovered heroin from his possession.

A police spokesperson stated that a team from Police Station Miran Sahib intercepted a vehicle traveling from Samba towards Akhnoor on Ring Road. Upon noticing the police presence, the suspects attempted to flee but were swiftly apprehended.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Irfan Hussain (SPO posted at DPL Poonch), son of Matloob Hussain, resident of Galuta, Tehsil Mendhar, and Sajjad Hussain Shah, son of Sarfraz Hussain Shah, resident of Potha Surankot, District Poonch.

A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of a heroin-like substance. Following this, an FIR No. 11/2025 under sections 8/21/22/29/60 of the NDPS Act has been registered at Police Station Miran Sahib, and further investigation is underway, the statement added.

Two police officers were arrested two months ago.

In November 2024, two cops were arrested in two back-to-back incidents in the heart of Jammu city.

On November 7, 2024, a constable of the Jammu and Kashmir Police was arrested along with his two wives for their involvement in selling narcotics in different parts of the Jammu province. The constable, Parwaiz Khan, was posted in the Crime Branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police and allegedly used his position to collect narcotics from narco-terrorists. His wives, Nargis Bhat, and Parveen Akhtar, were involved in selling the narcotics to clients.

Police raided Khan's residence and recovered ganja, charas, 22 mobile phones, a weighing machine, Rs. 25,640 in cash, foil papers, and other paraphernalia used for packaging small portions of chitta/heroin for sale.

On November 12, Jammu Police arrested another constable for allegedly running a narco-terror module in Jammu city.

According to an official spokesperson, Jammu Police arrested another Selection Grade constable, Mohammad Mukhtiyar, son of Shah Mohammad, resident of Geloti, District Udhampur, presently living at 76 Rakh Raipura, Beli Charana, Jammu.

The constable was arrested following information from a reliable source that he was selling narcotics for profit on the premises of Government Medical College, Jammu.

The said Selection Grade constable, Mohammad Mukhtiyar, was posted in the Armed Police 12th Battalion, Zewan, Srinagar, and has been placed under suspension with immediate effect.

Accused Mohammad Mukhtiyar was part of a drug syndicate active in Jammu that was selling drugs to innocent youths in the area to gain undue profits. He is also alleged to be responsible for drug overdose deaths in the area.

Earlier, five police personnel were terminated from service.

In August 2025, five cops from the J&K Police were terminated for their involvement in drug trafficking.

Those terminated included: