Ten days after arresting a woman with explosives, the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday busted a narco-terrorism module in the border district of Poonch. Police arrested five persons and booked them under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in connection with the recent recovery of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

The IED, which was recovered from the possession of a woman at Parade Park in Poonch town on September 28, was smuggled from across the Line of Control (LoC).

Security forces on September 28 detained a woman who was carrying an IED-like object and was roaming in the town.

The woman, who hailed from the Qasba village of the Poonch district, had assigned the job to hand over this IED to another person to plant the same in the town. A team of forces intercepted the woman in the main town of Poonch and during the frisking, she was found carrying an IED-like object.

According to the police, during the questioning, the woman revealed that her husband Mohammad Azad provided the IED to her.

"Husband of the Police was picked up and subjected to sustained questioning, leading to the busting of the whole narco-terror module," a news agency reported while quoting Senior Superintendent of Police (Poonch) Rohit Baskotra.

A Pakistan-based relative of Azad arranged IED

According to police, Tika Khan, the Pakistan-based relative of Mohammad Azad arranged the IED and smuggled it into this side of the LoC through cross-border narcotic smugglers. The IED was handed over to Mohammad Azad by two cross-border smugglers namely Qamardin and Wajahat, both of whom have been taken into custody.

Involvement of another cross-border smuggler Kamaldin and his associate Sajad was also established in the narco-terrorism module controlled from across the LoC. Both Kamaldin and Sajad were also arrested by the police. Over 6 kilograms of heroin was recovered from their possession.

Kamaldin's two brothers — Nazar and Ateef — are also in Pakistan and working with terrorists operating from across the border. A pistol, two magazines, and 42 rounds were recovered from him.