Reviewing the security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in a high-level meeting in Srinagar on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah asked security forces and police to adopt a proactive policy to crush terrorism and separatism.

He asked the forces to conduct coordinated pro-actively counter-terrorism operations in the different parts of Jammu and Kashmir to establish lasting peace in the Union Territory. He said that terrorism must be wiped out to fulfill Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a prosperous Jammu and Kashmir.

Amit Shah appreciated the efforts of the security agencies and administration of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir for keeping the streets free from violence and significantly restoring the rule of law. The "HarGharTiranga" campaign during the Independence Day celebrations saw a new level of unprecedented enthusiasm.

Ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists in Kashmir

Home Minister directed that the security grid should be further strengthened to ensure zero fear of terrorists and separatists. He reviewed the working of the security grid and progress made on various items of the security agenda in previous meetings to reduce the incidents of terrorism and the stranglehold of the separatist networks over the system.

The Union Home Minister exhorted the security forces and the police to continue with the coordinated efforts through meticulous and well-planned counter-terrorism operations to wipe out terrorism.

The cases registered under the UAPA were also reviewed and it was stressed that the investigation should be timely and effective. The agencies concerned should work on improving capacities for ensuring quality investigation.

"The terror ecosystem comprising elements that aid, abet and sustain the terrorist-separatist campaign to the detriment of the well-being of the common man requires to be completely dismantled," said the Union Home Minister.

The Lieutenant Governor of Jammu & Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, and other senior officials of the Government of India, including the Army, CAPF, J&K Police, and Jammu and Kashmir Government attended the meeting.