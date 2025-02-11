Amid reports that a large number of terrorists are camping at launching pads near the International Border (IB) to sneak into different areas of the Jammu region, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday directed the Border Security Force (BSF) to ensure zero infiltration from the international borders by adopting strong vigil, strengthening the border grid and use of advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding.

Furthermore, the Union Home Minister directed the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) to focus on the Jammu region where terrorists were trying to revive their activities. The CRPF was further asked to dominate the heights of Jammu province to check the movement of terrorists from one place to another.

Amit Shah was chairing high-level meetings in New Delhi to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir.

These meetings were in continuation of the high-level Meetings with the Indian Army and J&K Police held on 4th and 5th February 2025. Union Home Secretary, Director (IB), Director Generals of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Border Security Force (BSF), and other senior officers attended the meetings.

Union Home Minister said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Central government is committed to "terror-free Jammu & Kashmir."

He emphasized the role of the paramilitary in achieving the target of terror-free J&K. The Home Minister directed the BSF to ensure zero infiltration from the international borders by adopting strong vigilance, strengthening the border grid, and using advanced technologies for surveillance and border guarding.

CRPF directed to synergy with Army, J&K Police

Amit Shah directed CRPF to continue with the synergy with Indian Army and J&K Police. He reviewed the winter action plan of CRPF and directed to ensure there are no gaps in area domination. Shah instructed to focus on the Jammu region and dominate the heights.

The Home Minister also reviewed the intelligence apparatus working in Jammu and Kashmir and directed them to increase coverage and penetration to generate quality intelligence. He reiterated the importance of technology in intelligence generation.

Shah added that monitoring of the terror-financing, tightening grip over Narco-terror cases, and dismantling the entire terror ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir are priorities of the Modi government. He said that strong steps are being taken for the 'Zero Terror Plan' in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Home Minister also directed focusing on countering the negative propaganda by the anti-national elements so as to place the correct picture in the public domain. He instructed to continue with the synergy amongst the agencies and guided to adopt technology and increase intelligence.

Amit Shah directed all security agencies to remain alert and continue work in a synergies mode to eliminate terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. He assured that all the resources would be made available in this endeavor.

Third security review meeting in one week

Today was the third high-level meeting chaired by Home Minister Amit Shah to review the security situation in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 4, Amit Shah chaired an important review meeting on the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, which was attended by the Chief of the Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, the Home Secretary, and other senior officers of MHA and Army.

Similarly, on February 5, the Home Minister chaired another high-level meeting to review the security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir. That meeting was attended by the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha, the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police of Jammu and Kashmir, along with senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

On February 10, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met with the Home Minister and discussed the security situation and other issues in the Union Territory.