Within hours of Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah claiming that the security scenario in the Union Territory had improved over the last few years, terrorists fired at an Army vehicle near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district.

Although there were no immediate reports of casualties in the brief firing near Phal village in the Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, the incident established that terrorist movement has increased near the LoC in this mountainous region.

Reports said an Army vehicle came under fire from suspected terrorists in a forward village near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday.

"An Army vehicle was fired upon near a water tank at Phal village. It is a forest area on the Sunderbani-Malla road, close to the LoC," an official said, adding that two rounds were fired at the patrol vehicle, which belonged to the 9 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles.

Initial reports indicated that a group of terrorists believed to be hiding in the forest, opened fire on the Army vehicle passing through the area. After firing indiscriminately, the terrorists managed to escape after soldiers effectively retaliated.

Search operation launched to neutralize terrorists

Within minutes of the firing, additional forces were rushed to the spot, and the Army launched a cordon-and-search operation in the area to neutralize the terrorists involved in the attack.

The area near the LoC is a traditional infiltration route for terrorists, as many infiltration attempts in this region have been foiled in the past.

On February 19, alert Army personnel stationed along the LoC in the Sunderbani sector opened fire after observing unusual movement in the forward area. The alert troops successfully foiled an infiltration attempt from across the LoC.

Following the firing, the area was placed under heightened surveillance, with additional troops and high-tech monitoring equipment deployed to track further developments.

On February 16, Army personnel effectively retaliated against an unprovoked ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army along the LoC in Poonch's Gulpur sector.

Earlier, on February 8, Indian troops similarly returned fire at suspected terrorists who had opened fire along the LoC in Rajouri district.

Omar Abdullah acknowledges secline in separatist activity

It is important to mention that on Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah admitted that there has been a decline in separatist activity since the abrogation of Article 370 on August 5, 2019.

He stated that it would have been unthinkable earlier for Hurriyat Conference leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq to be provided security by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

During a discussion on a TV program, when asked whether the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved since August 5, 2019, Omar replied, "The decline in the activities of separatist groups is an indication that the situation has changed."