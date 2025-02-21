After flaring of tension following the recent skirmishes on the border, India and Pakistan on Friday held a flag meeting along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district. The flag meeting was aimed at easing tension on the LoC where cases of ceasefire violation have been reported during the last 10 days.

Reports said that nearly one and a half hours long meeting was held at the Chakan-Da-Bagh crossing point on the LoC in Poonch district.

The sources said in the brigade-commander-level flag held in a congenial atmosphere, both sides highlighted the need to maintain peace. In the meeting, both sides agreed to honor the ceasefire agreement to ensure peace in the LoC.

LoC witnessed ceasefire violations

During the past few days, Pakistan has intensified its activities along the LoC to push terrorists across.

While a ceasefire violation was reported in the Krishna Ghati sector of the LoC in Poonch on February 11, a Captain, along with a soldier, attained martyrdom during an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast along the LoC in the Akhnoor sector on February 12.

Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas of Vijaypur tehsil in Samba district, along with Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi from Jharkhand's Ranchi, lost his life in an IED blast by terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) on February 12.

The People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad, had claimed responsibility for the attack in a video clip released on social media.

Two soldiers were injured in cross-border firing along the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch districts, while another army personnel was injured in a landmine explosion last week.

Earlier during the intervening night of February 4 and 5, a land mine explosion reportedly resulted in some casualties to terrorists attempting to infiltrate into the Indian side from across the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district.

Pakistan suffered casualties in India's retaliatory action

Last week, Pakistan army suffered casualties in retaliatory fire by the Indian troops after the ceasefire violation on the LoC in the Krishna Ghati sector of the Poonch district.

As per reports, the Pakistani army resorted to a ceasefire violation on the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Poonch district on February 12. The action of the Pakistan army was retaliated by the Indian Army, resulting in heavy casualties on the Pakistan side.

Pakistani troops violated the ceasefire by resorting to unprovoked firing on a forward post in the Tarkundi area along the LoC, in the Poonch district.

On February 10, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, Lieutenant General Navin Sachdeva, reviewed "hostile activities" along the LoC in Rajouri district.

India, Pakistan announced a renewed ceasefire in 2021

On 24 February 2021, the Director General's of Military Operations (DGsMO) of India and Pakistan jointly recommitted to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LOC) and International Border (IB) that was first declared in 2003.

"In the interest of achieving mutually beneficial and sustainable peace along the borders, the two DGsMO agreed to address each other's core issues and concerns which have the propensity to disturb the peace and lead to violence," both countries said in a joint statement.