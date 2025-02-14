An alert has been sounded in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir on the sixth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack, with the deployment of additional forces in sensitive areas.

While security personnel are keeping a strict vigil in different parts of the Union Territory, forces are on alert along the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border (IB) to foil the evil designs of forces active across the border.

After recent attacks on the LoC in different parts of the Jammu division, forces guarding the borders are on high alert, especially on the sixth anniversary of the Pulwama terror attack.

During the past week, Pakistan has intensified its activities along the LoC to push terrorists across. While a ceasefire violation was reported in the Krishna Ghati sector of the LoC in Poonch on Wednesday, a Captain, along with a soldier, attained martyrdom during an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast along the LoC in the Akhnoor sector on Tuesday.

Naik Mukesh Singh Manhas of Vijaypur tehsil in Samba district, along with Captain Karamjit Singh Bakshi from Jharkhand's Ranchi, lost his life in an IED blast by terrorists near the Line of Control (LoC) on Tuesday.

40 Soldiers Lost Their Lives in the Pulwama Terror Attack

February 14 is a black day in the history of the country, as on this day in 2019, a group of terrorists attacked the convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in south Kashmir's Pulwama area. Forty CRPF soldiers attained martyrdom in this heinous attack.

Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed took responsibility for the attack. Following this, India carried out a surgical strike against Pakistan.

The CRPF convoy was traveling from Jammu to Srinagar via the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Meanwhile, near Goripora in Awantipora, a vehicle was passing dangerously close to the buses in the convoy.

Security personnel repeatedly instructed the car driver to stay away from the convoy, but the driver ignored the warnings. Before the soldiers could react, the car rammed into a bus in the convoy, resulting in a massive explosion that martyred 40 soldiers.

The CRPF convoy consisted of more than 60 military vehicles, carrying approximately 2,547 soldiers. The vehicle that collided with the buses was packed with explosives. The explosion was so powerful that its sound was heard several kilometers away.

Surgical Strike After Pulwama Terror Attack

Following the Pulwama attack, the Army and the Government jointly took decisive action against the terrorists.

Exactly 12 days after the attack, on the night of February 25, India carried out an airstrike in Balakot, Pakistan. In this operation, the Indian Air Force targeted terrorist camps, killing approximately 300 Pakistani terrorists.

According to government claims, Air Force aircraft dropped nearly 1,000 kg of bombs on terrorist camps in the area.

J&K High Court Bar Association Pays Tribute to Pulwama Martyrs

The Jammu & Kashmir High Court Bar Association, Jammu, today observed a solemn tribute to the martyrs of the Pulwama attack, marking the sixth anniversary of the tragic terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 40 CRPF personnel. A ceremony was held at the District Court Complex, Jammu, where a two-minute silence was observed in remembrance of the brave soldiers who laid down their lives in service to the nation.