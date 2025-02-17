Tension flared up in the Billawar sub-division of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district after the bodies of two persons were found in the forest area on Sunday evening.

The deceased have been identified as Shamsher Singh, 37, and Roshan Lal, 45, both residents of Kohag village of Billawar area.

Although authorities have yet not confirmed the terror angle in the gruesome killings, locals believed that terrorists were involved in this incident because both the deceased were found with their throats slit and there were marks on injuries on their bodies, especially on their necks.

According to reports, Shamsher and Roshan Lal had gone to the nearby forest to collect some vegetables and other produce.

After they did not return till late evening, their families initiated a search as they were not carrying mobile phones with them.

Reports said that some locals noticed two persons lying under mysterious circumstances in Bathari Village-about 2 kilometers away from Kohag village.

Accordingly, a police party reached the spot and shifted the duo to a hospital, where doctors declared them "brought dead".

The police official said that there were strangulation marks on their bodies.

As such, a murder case, FIR number 21/2025, under Section 103 of the BNS, has been registered at Police Station Billawar, and further investigation has been taken up.

Terror groups active in this belt

Locals have reasons to point out terror links in these killings because terror groups are active in Billawar and adjoining localities of the Kathua district.

In July 2024, a group of terrorists ambushed a convoy of the Army in the Badnotta area of Billawar. In the attack, five soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty.

Similarly, Head Constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police Bashir Ahmed lost his life in an encounter with terrorists in Kohag village of Billawar.

Villagers said that terrorists have been active in the areas adjoining Kohag.

Enraged over the gruesome killings, villagers on Monday asked the authorities to start a massive operation in the area to flush out terrorists active in this belt. Villagers alleged that for the last few months movements of some suspects have been observed in the forest areas of Kohag and adjoining localities.

Meanwhile, senior police officers rushed to the spot, and additional forces have been deployed to face any situation.