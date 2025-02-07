Amid escalating political tension, the Jammu and Kashmir government ordered two separate inquiries into the alleged suicide of the nephew of a Pakistan-based terrorist in Kathua district.

While the first inquiry was ordered by Deputy Commissioner Kathua Rakesh Manhas another was announced by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Jammu.

The panel constituted by Deputy Commissioner Kathua was asked to submit its report within five days, inquiry panel of IGP will submit the report within ten days. The deceased identified as Makhan Din was called for questioning by the police in the Kathua district.

Before suicide, 25-year-old Makhan Din, a resident of Kathua's Bilawar area, released a video in which he said that he was dying by suicide so that no one else would be subjected to torture and humiliation by the police the way he was.

A police spokesman said that Makhan Din was the nephew of Pakistan-based terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar, who had crossed the border. Swar Din is allegedly monitoring terror activities in Kathua and Doda districts.

According to police, Makhan Din was helping the group of terrorists who were involved in attacking an Army convoy in the Badnotta area of Kathua district in July 2024 in which five soldiers lost their lives in the line of duty.

"It is the same group that led to the killing and martyrdom of Head Constable Bashir in Kohag Operation. Makhan had a number of suspicious contacts in Pakistan and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned and then got exposed, went home, and committed suicide," the spokesman said.

After the news of the youth's death broke out, Deputy Commissioner Kathua, Rakesh Manhas ordered a magisterial inquiry into the incident.

"Anil Kumar, Tehsildar Lohai Malhar, has been appointed as the Inquiry Magistrate to investigate the case and ascertain the actual cause of death. He has been directed to submit a detailed report within five days", reads order issued by Deputy Commissioner Kathua.

"The inquiry will involve recording statements from all relevant individuals and following all requisite legal procedures," the order reads.

The District Magistrate has instructed the inquiry officer to ensure a comprehensive probe into the matter. Copies of the order have been sent to the Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, the Senior Superintendent of Police Kathua, the Additional Deputy Commissioner Billawar, and the appointed Inquiry Magistrate for necessary action.

Meanwhile, the police spokesman said that the senior police officers have ordered a departmental inquiry, which will be conducted by Shiv Kumar- DIG JSK Range.

Police rebut Mehbooba's allegation

As former Chief Minister and president of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mehbooba Mufti raked up this issue, Jammu and Kashmir Police strongly rebutted her allegations that there was a crackdown in Billawar town.

Following Makhan Din's death former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti posted on X that a crackdown is being "launched and Din was subjected to custodial death." "There's an ongoing crackdown, with more individuals being picked up. This incident appears to follow a troubling pattern of targeting innocent youths on fabricated charges. I urge the DGP @JmuKmrPolice to initiate an immediate investigation," she posted.

The Police spokesman dubbed Mehbooba Mufti's allegations as " baseless and misleading."

"There is no crackdown in Billawar Town, Traffic plying smoothly, normal routine Life is functioning in Billawar, youth in Billawar is enjoying their life, going to school, college routine work running", the police spokesperson said.

"Whatever is said in the tweet of Mehbooba Mufti is not true, Makhandin was the nephew of Pak exfiltrated terrorist Swar Din alias Swaru Gujjar, he is helping in the same group that conducted the Badnotta Army Convoy attack in July 2024 in which 04 Army Jawans were martyred. It is the same group that led to the killing & Martyrdom of HC Bashir in the Kohag Operation. Makhan had a number of suspicious contacts in Pak and other foreign countries. There was no custodial torture or injury. He was questioned and then got exposed went home, and committed suicide", the police spokesperson said.