In a major breakthrough, the J&K Police's State Investigation Agency (SIA) on Tuesday arrested two Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists reportedly involved in the murder of Mirwaiz Muhammad Farooq on May 21, 1990.

Special Director General of Police, CID, R.R. Swain told a media conference here that of the two persons arrested by the SIA, identified as Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, one had entered the bedroom of late Mirwaiz and opened fire at him.

He said that on May 21, 1990, a case regarding the killing of the Mirwaiz was lodged in police station Nigeen under FIR 61/1990.

"Then the case was transferred to the CBI. The CBI had presented a charge sheet against one accused after arresting him before the TADA court after which the court awarded a life sentence to him," Swain said.

He said that investigations into the case revealed that Hizbul Mujahideen commander Abdullah Bangroo had hatched a conspiracy to kill the Mirwaiz.

"Bangroo and his associate, another Hizb commander were killed in encounters while one accused was serving life sentence.

"Two more accused, Javaid Bhat and Zahoor Ahmed Bhat, both residents of Srinagar, were arrested by the SIA.

"They were evading arrest as they were hiding in Pakistan and Nepal over these years. Both have been arrested and handed over to the CBI as proclaimed offenders.

"One of the two arrested Hizb militants, Zahoor Ahmed Bhat was the one who had entered into the bedroom of Mirwaiz and opened fire at him," the Special DG said.

He, however, did not reveal where the two were arrested.

(With inputs from IANS)