In a pre-dawn brief encounter, security forces on Friday killed two dreaded terrorists in Alamdar Colony, Danmar area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Identities of the killed terrorists have been established as Irfan Ahmad Sofi, and Bilal Ahmad, both residents of Natipura, Srinagar. One AK-47 rifle, one pistol, and other ammunition were recovered from the encounter site.

"The killed terrorists were involved in three incidents that took place last month. We were tracking them. On late Thursday evening on the confirmation, CRPF and police cordoned off the area. We appealed to them to surrender but they refused after which encounter started in which both were killed", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

Killed terrorists had deserted TRF on July 5 to establish 'Islamic Rule'

Ironically, the killed terrorists were among the group of four ultras- who had deserted the newly floated Pakistan-sponsored terror outfit- 'The Resistance Front (TRF)', on July 5, to establish 'Islamic Rule' in Jammu and Kashmir. They had quitted TRF to join another terror-out ISWH.

They had posted a video on social media to announce their decision to quit TRF- which according to them, is acting in the direction of Pakistan's intelligence agencies. Interestingly, Irfan Ahmad Sofi was leading that group. Both the killed terrorists were active since 2020 December. After the circulation of the video on social media, TRF expelled three terrorists from the outfit.

Killed terrorists were involved in committing heinous crimes

As per police records, both the killed terrorists were part of groups involved in several terror crimes cases including attacks on police, security forces, and civilian atrocities.

They were involved in the killing of the PSO of PDP leader at Natipora on December 14, 2020.

The duo attacked the Road Opening Party (ROP) of CRPF in Lawaypora resulting in the martyrdom of two jawans on March 25, 2021.

On June 6, they killed an on-leave police official Ct Javid Ahmad near his residence at Saidpora and on June 22, the duo killed Inspector Parvez Ahmad at Menganwari Nowgam while he was on his way to offer prayers in local Masjid.

They were also involved in the killing of a civilian Umer Nazir Bhat at his shop in Main Chowk Habba Kadal on June 23, 2021.

Both the killed terrorists have been instrumental in motivating and recruiting the youth to join terror folds in Srinagar and its adjoining areas.

78 terrorists killed this year so far in Kashmir

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that 78 terrorists, more than half of them belong to Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) were killed this year so far in the Valley.

"With today's operation, 78 terrorists have been killed this year so far in various encounters. Most of the terrorists were affiliated with prescribed of terror outfit LeT, (39 out of 78) followed by HM, Al-Badr, JeM, and AuGH", Kashmir police tweeted from the official Twitter handle, quoting the IGP.

Terror hideout busted arms, ammunition recovered

Security forces in a joint operation have busted a terrorists' hideout and recovered a huge cache of arms and ammunition in Awantipora

According to an official spokesman based on the credible input, a joint team of Awantipora Police, Army 42 RR, and CRPF 180 BN launched a search in the Nawdal Tral area.

During the search operation, incriminating material and a huge cache of explosive material and ammunition have been recovered which was kept hidden underground by terrorists.