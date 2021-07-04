A week after the first-ever drone attack in India, the authorities on Sunday banned the use, possession, sale, storage, and transportation of drones in Srinagar-the the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

District Magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz issued an order in this regard in which it was clearly mentioned that to secure the aerial space near the vital installations and highly populated areas, it is imperative to discontinue the use of drones in all social and cultural gatherings to eliminate any risk of injury to the life and damage to property.

Drones banned on the recommendations of police

District Magistrate Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz in his order said that ban on the use of drones has been made on the recommendation of the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), who has recommended that reasonable restrictions will be imposed on the sale, storage, use, and transportation of drones in Srinagar district.

Restrictions imposed in view of recent attacks

It is clearly mentioned in the order, issued under section 144 of the criminal penal code, said that decentralized airspace access has to be regulated in view of the recent episodes of misuse of drones posing threat to security infrastructure as reported by the media and other reliable sources.

"With a view to secure aerial space near vital installations and highly populated areas, it is imperative to discontinue the use of drones in all social and cultural gatherings to eliminate any risk of injury to life and damage to property," the order reads.

The district magistrate in his order further stated, "keeping in view the security situation apart from concerns of breach of privacy, nuisance, and trespass, it is extremely dangerous to let unmanned aerial vehicles wander around in skies within the territorial jurisdiction of district Srinagar".

Government departments take permission from the police to use for official works

"Moreover, the Government Departments using drones for Mapping, Surveys and Surveillance in Agricultural, Environment conservation and Disaster Mitigation sector shall inform the local Police Station before undertaking any such activity in the public interest," the order reads, adding, "persons already having the drone cameras / similar kind of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles in their possession shall ground the same in the local police station under proper receipt."

The order reads that any violation of this order shall attract punitive action as warranted under relevant laws.

Rajouri, Kathua district already banned the use of drones

The use of drones has already banned in Kathua and in the sensitive border district of Rajouri. Ban was imposed within days after the attack on the Air Force station at Satwari cantonment in the Jammu district.

District Magistrate, Rajouri, Rajesh Kumar Shavan had issued an order that directed those having drones or like objects in their possession to deposit the same with the local police station.

Two days ago, the district administration of Kathua had imposed a ban on the use of drones and flying objects. "It has been observed that the use of small drone cameras has increased in the society for capturing photos and videos at social and cultural gatherings. Anti-national elements may use similar drones and flying objects to cause damage, injury, and risk to human lives in certain parts of J&K.", District Magistrate Kathua, Rahul Yadav mentioned in the order.