Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) of Jammu and Kashmir Shakeel Ahmed is earning applaud and appreciation on social media for his prompt action to save the life of a 17-year-old youth in the Tangmarg area of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Different social media platforms are flooded with posts appreciating ASI Shakeel for his timely and daring action, which helped in rescuing a youth trapped in strong currents of water.

ASI jumps into the stream to save trapped youth

As per reports, a 17-year-old boy was trapped in strong currents of water while taking a bath in a stream at Drang, in the Tangmarg area of Baramulla district of north-Kashmir. The youth was trapped due to a flash flood amid heavy downpours in the area.

As some locals informed the police about the trapping of youth, a team led by ASI Shakeel Ahmed reached and started rescue operations without wasting any time. Putting his own life at stake, the ASI jumped into the gushing stream and saved the boy.

"I was on a picnic with my family at Drang when this incident happened ...applause to the police done a tremendous job...", one, Tawheed Ahmad tweeted, after the incident.

"17 yr old youth rescued from the currents of the Drang waterfall by ASI Shakeel of PS Tangmarg with the help of locals", Baramulla Police tweeted from the official Twitter handle.

Netizens hail Parveez as 'real hero'

Parveez Ahmed is getting a lot of praise from netizens for saving the life of a youth.

"Shakeel sahib playing a pivotal role and his role is commendation. We salute him", one Twitter user, Khan Shahid tweeted. "ASI Shakeel Ahmed should be rewarded for this piece of work", another user commented.

Great job!

The one who saves a human is like he has saved the whole humankind (Qur'an) — Imad Kirmani (@KirmaniImad) July 3, 2021

सराहनीय !

हिम्मत वतन की आप से है।

जय हिन्द। — Ravindra Bahadur Singh (@Ravindr66381516) July 3, 2021

It was duty and I only performed my duty, says Shakeel

Narrating the incident, Shakeel Ahmed told International Business Times that a group of youth from Srinagar had gone for a picnic in Drang. "One of them was trapped in the water due to heavy rainfall and flash flood", the brave ASI said and added that it took one and half hours to rescue the youth.

"I was on routine duty when our SHO informed me that youth was trapped in the water due to a flash flood. Without wasting any time, I rushed to the spot along with the rescue team", he said, adding, "It was our duty to save protect citizens without caring for our own lives".