Three days after an attack on the Jammu Air Force station, police have started a door-to-door 'search operation' in the localities adjoining this highly sensitive defence formation. Special squads have been constituted to conduct intense surveys and verifications in all the areas adjoining the Air Force station to identify suspects. Door-to-door verifications have been started in Chatha, Bhor Camp, Belicharana, Doda Basti, Mandal-Phalian, Narwal, and Rani Bagh areas.

Special operation of Group of Police is conducting 'search operation'

Sleuths of the Special Operation Group (SoG) of J&K Police have been deployed to conduct this 'search operation' in the vicinity of the Air Force station to identify suspects. During door-to-door operations, cops are verifying the antecedents of all residents and their tenants. Cops are trying to find out whether any outsider is living in these areas and also trying to gather all information about family members of the people living in particular areas.

OGWs hiding in sensitive areas

Sources said that intelligence agencies have got some inputs that Over Ground Workers (OGWs) have been hiding in localities adjoining Air Force station. "It is believed that some OGWs are living in these localities in rented accommodation, so authorities have asked all people to get verifications of their tenants", sources said, adding, "within a couple of days this door-to-door verification exercise will be completed."

NSG Director General reached Jammu

In connection with the ongoing investigation in the attack on Jammu Force station, the Director-General (DG) of the National Security Guard (NSG) reached Jammu. The DG assessed the situation, which is emerging from the drone strikes on the Indian Air Force.

DSC sentry had observed two drones flying

As per media reports, a Defence Security Corps (DSC) sentry deployed on a watchtower guarding the perimeter of the Indian Air Force base in Jammu had on Sunday observed two drones flying over the station around 30 seconds before they dropped bombs and moved out, sources said on Wednesday.

Quoting a news agency, a local newspaper of Jammu reported that "The DSC sentry was alert and keeping a watch when he observed two small drones like the ones used in marriages entering the air space aerially and within next around 30 seconds, there were loud explosions."

"Another Air Force personnel also heard the noise of sound of the drones while he was working in his cabin near the ATC tower," reports said.