Bomb disposal squads and forensic teams were rushed to the Jammu Airport this morning after explosions were reported at the Air Force Station - operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF) in the Satwari cantonment area of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources said the explosions, which took place at around 1.42 am, were so powerful that it was heard from a distance of around one km from the site.

Reports said that a high-level investigation team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) to reach Jammu shortly. The possible target of the drones was the aircraft parked in the dispersal area. Unconfirmed reports said that two persons received minor injuries in the twin blasts. the Jammu-based Defence PRO Col Devender Anand, however, denied any injury in the blasts.

"There were reports of an explosion inside Air Force Station Jammu. There is no injury to any personnel or any damage to any equipment. The investigation is on and further details are awaited", the Defence PRO said in an official statement.

Suspected drones drop ordinance at Airport

Although senior officers of the Indian Airforce and police are tight-lipped, unconfirmed reports said that there was a possibility that drones were used to drop explosives at the Airport. Sources said that a real picture would emerge only after teams of experts reached the spot and started investigation.

Defence Minister speaks to Vice Air Chief

Before leaving for Ladakh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh spoke to Vice Air Chief, Air Marshal HS Arora regarding today's incident at Air Force Station in Jammu. During his visit, Defence Minister will interact with the troops and attend the inaugural function of several infrastructure projects constructed by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO).

Reports said that Western Air Commander Air Marshal VR Chaudhary will visit Jammu airbase to review the ground situation. He would be briefed by the Indian Air Force officials on the incident.

NIA is likely to take over the investigation

Although a case under sections 16 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered by the police, the National Investigating Agency (NIA) is likely to take over the investigation of the case. NIA team has reportedly reached Jammu to start the investigation of twin blasts at Satwari Airport. Team of National Security Guard (NSG) is also reaching Jammu, reports said. Initially, local police reports said local contacts were used to attack the Condors Museum station building.

Alert in Jammu after the explosion

An alert has been sounded across the Jammu division after a person was injured following explosions inside Jammu Airport early on Sunday morning. Additional forces have been deployed in sensitive areas. After the explosion, all police stations have been kept on high alert.