Three persons including a non-local woman were injured in two terror attacks in Kashmir Valley on Saturday. While terrorists lobbed grenade in Srinagar city in which three persons were injured, in another incident terrorists hurled a petrol bomb on a team of police in the Sopore area of north-Kashmir.

Three civilians including a non-local woman were injured after terrorists hurled a grenade at a CRPF bunker in the Barbarshah area of Srinagar on Saturday. Official sources reported that the grenade missed the target and exploded on the roadside, causing injuries to three pedestrians, one of them a non-local woman.

Local police immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital for treatment. Police and CRPF have cordoned off the entire area and started a search to nab the terrorists involved in this attack.

Petrol bomb hurled on police in Sopore



In another incident, unidentified terrorists on Saturday evening hurled a petrol bomb at a police party in Sopore town of north Kashmir's Baramulla district.

Although authorities have yet not confirmed the attack, sources said that there was no casualty reported in the incident. Soon, reinforcements of police and other security forces reached the spot and cordoned off the area in a bid to nab the attackers.

"Black Panther" inducted in north-Kashmir for anti-terror operations

Jammu and Kashmir police on Saturday induct "Black Panther" – a command control vehicle in North Kashmir for anti-terror operations.

The command vehicles are equipped with all modern gadgets and are said to very useful during different terror-related operations.

" With the support of DGP J&K Police and IGP Kashmir, the Black Panther command vehicle has been inducted into the operational logistics of the north-Kashmir region. The vehicle shall act as a command center for operational, law and order and rescue duties of the range", Deputy Inspector General (DIG) North Kashmir range, Sujit Kumar said.

The vehicle is a mobile operational hub

An advanced bulletproof, all-weather, all-terrain vehicle is a mobile operational hub. It is a big boost to the operational capabilities of the Jammu and Kashmir Police. So far two vehicles have been inducted into J&K police, one each in Jammu and Kashmir Valley respectively.

Besides being bulletproof, the vehicles have high-resolution CCTV/PTZ cameras providing a 360-degree view of the area and are said to have a suitable comfortable stay for officers and officials during the time of operations.

With access to the internet, these vehicles can be connected to the Headquarters of Jammu and Kashmir Police for real-time monitoring of any continuing anti-militancy operation.