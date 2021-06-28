Within hours after a drone attack on the highly fortified technical airport of the Indian Air Force at Satwari cantonment in Jammu; two drones were spotted hovering over an extremely sensitive Kaluchak militant station on Jammu-Pathankot national highway.

"On midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak military area by alert troops. Immediately, a high alert was sounded, and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing", Jammu-based Defence PRO Lt Col Devender Anand said in an official handout.

"Both the Drones flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress", he said.

The first drone was spotted at 11.50 pm, the second at 2.30 am

Sources said that the first drone was sighted around 11.50 pm and the second one, at around 2.30 am. After spotting the drones, soldiers opened fire but could not bring them down. "Early this morning, a massive search operation has been launched in Kaluchack, Ratnuchak, Purmandal, and adjoining forest areas", sources said and added that agencies were trying to identify locations from where drones were being operated.

Kaluchak military station was attacked on May 14, 2002

The highly sensitive Kaluchak military station was earlier attacked by three terrorists on May 14, 2002, in which 31 persons had lost their lives. Those who lost their lives included three Army personnel, 18 Army family members, and 10 civilians. 47 persons including 12 Army personnel, 20 Army family members, and 15 civilians were wounded in this worst-ever terror attack.

High alert in Jammu

A high alert has been sounded in Jammu and adjoining districts after two back-to-back incidents on defense installations. Security has been strengthened on Jammu-Pathankot and Jammu-Srinagar national highway and additional forces have been deployed on vital installations.

Role of Lashkar-e-Toiba in Air Force station attack



Highly placed sources said that initial investigation has established the role of the Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terror outfit in the Satwari airport attack. Sunday's attack is the first-ever offensive use of drones to target an Indian military installation. Director-General of Police (DGP) J&K Dilbag Singh said the twin blasts were a terror attack and drones were used to dropped payloads.