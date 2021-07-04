Kashmir Police has issued a show-cause notice to a newswire for indulging in the misrepresentation of facts, sensationalism, concocted mixing of the facts with the opinion of some so-called unknown security experts.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar has issued this show-cause notice after the news was circulated about a large number of Special Police Officers (SPOs) have resigned from services due to the threat of terrorists and joined terror outfits.

False narrative causes fear among masses

"It has been brought into the notice of police that false narratives are being circulated by your news agency that is misconceived and concocted. Such news articles have caused fear and alarm among the people at large and that tend to malign the image and demoralize the police/security forces working in the region", the notice reads.

No SPO quit service in 2021

Countering reports of the newswire, IGP said that reports about SPOs deserting the police and joining terror groups were completely incorrect.

Resignation of SPOs is purely a rumour and has caused fear and alarm among the masses. Furthermore, the article was widely circulated on social media to create alarm among security forces.

"Under the circumstances when security forces in the region are working day and night to combat and eradicate the menace of terrorism in the Valley such false narrative and statement without any figures based upon presumption and assumption are prejudicial to the interests of the security of the nation," the IGP stated.

"The prejudicial statement has not been verified from the security agencies. Pertinently in the year 202l there has not been a single incident where SPO has joined terrorist ranks or left the job. The issuance of the above statement without establishing the veracity and authenticity of facts has caused fear and alarm among the masses," Vijay Kumar clarified.

Attempt to demoralize forces fighting terrorism

In its show-cause notice, the IGP alleged that write-ups published in the newswire are suffering from prejudice and malice and seems to have also conducted media trials against the spirit of the law.

"Pertinently, wrongly assumed abstract statement has serious repercussion not only among people at large as to cause fear and alarm but especially upon security forces that have a strong tendency in demoralizing nature of the job they are performing in the region.

Pertinently, such concocted news write-ups also instigate the youths in the region to join terrorist ranks which is prejudicial to the security of the nation."