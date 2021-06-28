In a naked act of terrorism and brutality, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists killed a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police. His wife and daughter were also murdered in the Hariparigam area of Awantipora in Pulwama district of Kashmir.

SPO Fayay Ahmed and his wife Raja Bano succumbed to their injuries within half an hour after the gruesome incident on late Sunday night. Their daughter Rafia Jan, 24, also succumbed to injuries on early Monday morning in a Srinagar hospital.

Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists involved in the cowardly act

IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar, IPS said that terrorists of Pakistan sponsored Jaish-e-Mohammad outfit were active in this belt so there was a possibility of their involvement in this gruesome incident. He said that one foreign and one local terrorist were involved in killing SPOs family. "Two terrorists one looked like a foreigner entered into the house of Fayaz Ahmed and they fired indiscriminately on our SPO,", IGP said.

Terrorists barged into SPOs home, resorted to indiscriminate firing

A group of terrorists attacked the residence of a Special Police Officer (SPO) of J&K police on late Sunday evening in Hariparigam in South Kashmir's Awantipura area. SPO Fayaz Ahmed and his wife lost their lives in the terror attack while their daughter was seriously injured in the attack. While Fayaz died on the spot, his wife Raja Begum succumbed to the wounds at GMC Anantnag. The daughter passed away as well.

Mother-daughter tied to protect Fayaz Ahmed

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that wife and daughter of Fayaz Ahmed tried to protect him when two terrorists entered their house late Sunday evening. When female members of the family tried to protect Fayaz, terrorists resorted to indiscriminate firing on them.

Terrorists had threatened Fayaz to resign as SPO

Reports said that terrorists had threatened Fayaz Ahmed to quit the job as SPO. The cop has been serving in the police as SPO to give financial support to his family. Fayaz's son is a soldier in the Territorial Army.

The gruesome killing of SPO's family evoked strong reactions

The cowardly act of terrorists to attack an unarmed cop and his family has evoked strong reactions. From politicians to netizens, social media is flooded with condemnations of this gruesome incident.

"I strongly condemn the brutal terrorist attack on SPO Fayaz Ahmad and his family at Awantipora. This is an act of cowardice & perpetrators of violence will be brought to justice very soon. My deepest condolences to the family of martyr & prayers for the recovery of injured", Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said.

"I unreservedly condemn the dastardly & cowardly militant attack on the J&K police SPO Fayaz Ahmed, his wife, and his young daughter at their home last night. I pray they receive their place in Jannat & their loved ones find strength during this terrible time", former Chief Minister, Omar Abdullah tweeted.

"Woke up to extremely distressing news of violence. An entire family fell to bullets. No respite from these thugs of violence. May they rest in peace. May the family muster courage to bear this loss", Peoples Conference leader Sajad Lone tweeted.

Terrorists responsible for this act will be neutralized soon

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar asserted that terrorists involved in this gruesome act would be neutralized soon. IGP visited the bereaved family of Fayaz Ahmed and prayed for the peace of the departed souls. He expressed sympathies with the bereaved family members and assured them that the terrorists involved in this barbaric act will be neutralized soon.

SPOs of JKP are true patriots

The salary of SPO in J&K Police: An SPO of JK Police gets paid a meagre Rs. 6000 to Rs. 18K per month. Families of those killed in action or making the ultimate sacrifice get roughly ₹34.50 lakh. Which includes Rs. 17.50 lakh exgratia relief. Two Insurance covers of ₹10 lakh ₹2 Lakh. Plus ₹5 lakh from contributions of JK Police department.

"These perpetrators are getting emboldened by the day. With impunity. It's deeply concerning. These SPOs who work in CI/CT ops play a key role in filling the gaps —are true patriots. I bow in respect of all these men and women, who risk everything and work in unforgiving circumstances, That said, it is imperative that the security grid is tightened and the forces keep a tab on radicalisation over and above the CT ops. Another major concern nowadays is how Central Kashmir is fast turning into the new South Kashmir. This needs to be addressed yesterday. J&K needs peace and the economy needs to revive, people are suffering," said Danish Manzoor, Editorial Director in Asia, International Business Times

