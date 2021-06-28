Jammu and Kashmir Police achieved big success on Monday by arresting a self-styled commander of the pro-Pakistan terror outfit Lashkar-e-Toiba. The arrested dreaded terrorist was involved in a number of terror acts including brutal killings of innocent civilians.

Nadeem Abrar, the LeT 'commander', was arrested from the Parimpore area of Srinagar-the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

Nadeem's arrest is a big jolt to Pakistan

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir Vijay Kumar, while confirming the arrest of Nadeem Abrar said that it was a "big success" for J&K as the arrested terrorist was involved in several brutal killings in Kashmir Valley.

Police sources said that Nadeem was involved in executing various attacks on security forces, especially along the Srinagar-Baramulla highway, on the directions of his mentors, sitting across the border. His arrest is considered a big jolt to Pakistan.

Terrorist was travelling in car

Reports said that Nadeem along with another terrorist was travelling in a car when he was arrested from the national highway crossing Parimpora.

After a specific input about the movement of Nadeem, joint teams of Jammu and Kashmir Police and security forces laid special 'naka' in the area. After his vehicle was intercepted for checking, Nadeem tried to give a slip to the police but nabbed by the alert cops along with another terrorist.

Nadeem Abrar is a resident of Narbal and a close aide of top LeT commander Yousuf Kantru. Code name 'Abu Brar' Nadeem was active since December 2018.

Involved in dreaded attack on CRPF Jawans on March 25

Nadeem was involved in the attack on the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Lawaypora on March 25 this year. Three CRPF Jawans were killed in that attack carried out on Srinagar-Baramulla national highway and their rifle was also snatched. The rifle was later recovered from the possession of a terrorist earlier this month during an encounter in Sopore.

CRPF SI injured in a gunfight

A sub-inspector of CRPF was injured in a gunfight at Malhoora area of Parimpora Srinagar on Monday. Sources said that CRPF's SI was hit by a bullet in the arm and was immediately removed to the hospital.

Earlier police and security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation amid specific information about the presence of the terrorists in this area.