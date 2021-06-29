A red alert has been sounded in border areas of Jammu and Kashmir as drones were again spotted hovering over military installations in the outskirts of Jammu city -- the winter capital of the Union Territory. Another drone was spotted over the Dal Lake of Srinagar -- the summer capital of J&K. Police have seized it and lodged an FIR in this regard.

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Kashmir zone, Vijay Kumar admitted that drone is a technological threat. "We will be responding to it with technology. We had a meeting at 15 Core Headquarters regarding the drone threat yesterday", he said.

Police sources said that in Jammu drones were spotted hovering over Army formations at Ratnuchak, Kaluchak, and Sunjuwan- situated in the outskirts of Jammu city. "Movement of drones were observed between 12.30 am to 4.30 am on Tuesday morning," police sources said and added that the Army authorities were looking into the matter.

On the midnight of 27-28 June 2021, two separate drone activities were spotted over Ratnuchak- Kaluchak military area by alert troops. Immediately, a high alert was sounded, and Quick Reaction Teams engaged them with firing.

As per Jammu-based Defence PRO, "both the Drones, spotted on Monday, flew away. A major threat thwarted by the alertness and proactive approach of troops. The security forces are on high alert and the search operation is in progress.

Sunjuwan brigade was attacked twice by terrorists

Authorities have taken serious note of hovering drones over the highly fortified Sunjuwan army installation because this camp was earlier attacked twice by the terrorists.

In the year 2003, heavily armed terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) outfit had attacked this camp in the month of June and 12 soldiers had lost their lives in one of the most deadly attacks on defence installations.

The second time in the month of February 2018, Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists had attacked the Sunjuwan Army installation and killed six soldiers and a civilian besides injuring 20 others. Three terrorists were also killed in the two-day-long encounter.

High alert along International Border



Although alert has been sounded in the whole J&K, security has been strengthened all along the International Border (IB) to frustrate any infiltration attempts. Special Nakas have been placed at all entry points in the border areas to intensify the checking of all suspects.

Forces devising strategy to face drone threat

All security agencies including the Army, J&K police, and para-military forces have reviewed the drone threat. Deployment has been made at vital installations across J&K. All the security installations are on a high alert in the Valley.