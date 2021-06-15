Amid fear that the deadly Coronavirus could wipe out the 75 tribes struggling against extinction, different states have started special vaccination in the areas inhabited by these tribes. Special mobile teams have been constituted to reach deep insides the jungles to inoculate members of such tribes.

"Over 700 people from Bonda Community, one of the 13 Primitive Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGS) in Odisha, have got the COVID vaccine jabs", Union Health Department tweeted.

Earlier, the administration of Andaman and Nicobar Islands had started a special vaccination drive deep inside the jungles to inoculate PVTGs like Jarawa and Great Andamanese. The administration has started vaccination of PVTGs in the wake of a rising number of cases this time as compared to last year in Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

NHRC had already issued advisory to protect these tribes

As reported earlier, on June 4, the National Human Rights Commission had issued an advisory to protect these tribes from the deadly virus. After getting reports about the spread of Coronavirus in the areas inhabited by thee tribes, NHRC had issued an advisory for the protection of such 75 PVTGs have a population of less than one lakh.

The NHRC had warned that many of the PVTGs have already been struggling against extinction and, if COVlD-19 infects them, they will not be able to survive, which will be a great loss for humanity and the diversity of the human race.

Tribal belts fare better in vaccination drive

Union Health Ministry's data has revealed an interesting rural-urban divide, with rural districts, especially tribal-dominated ones, showing better vaccination uptake than urban districts across the country.

As per the data vaccination per million population in tribal districts is higher than the national average. 128 out of 176 Tribal Districts are performing better than all India vaccination coverage. More walk-in vaccinations are happening in tribal districts as compared to the national average. The gender ratio for people vaccinated is also better in the tribal districts.