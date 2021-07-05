A major rift has erupted in the newly floated Pakistan sponsored terror outfit- 'The Resistance Front (TRF)' as four local terrorists have announced to quit this group and vowed to work for establishing 'Islamic Rule'

A video has gone viral in social media in which four terrorists have announced to desert TRF- which according to them, is acting in the direction of Pakistan's intelligence agencies. A masked terrorist, Irfan Ahmad Sofi, who claimed himself as a native of Natipura Srinagar, announced to quit TRF along with two other terrorists namely Abu Hamza, Ali Bhai, and Abu Zaraar.

Our Jihad is not to protect any man-made laws

While announcing his decision to desert TRF, Sofi said that their "Jihad" was not for protecting any man-made rule and any constitution.

In obvious reference towards statements of terror outfits to protect Article 370, Sofi said that they were fighting to establish 'Islamic rule'. "We don't believe in manmade rules, regulations, and laws", he said and vowed to fight for setting up Islamic rules across the world.

TRF - a Lashkar offshoot in J&K

After the abrogation of Article 370 and 35-A in the month of August 2019, a new terrorist outfit in the name of TRF emerged in the spectrum of J&K's terrorism.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had earlier told that TRF, a front of the LeT, was promoted by Pakistan and had been created in August following the reading down of Article 370.

Intelligence agencies said it was bid by Pakistan to give TRF an indigenous shade, but this outfit was backed by Lashkar-e-Taiba. Pakistan has been smuggling weapons from across the border to arm this terror outfit.

The police have collected evidence to establish that TRF was basically an outfit of terrorists from the LeT and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

"Post-August 5 last year, there was international pressure on Pakistan to stop militancy, so Lashkar floated TRF. It is just a shadow of LeT," IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar had also stated in a press briefing, recently.

After a lull terrorists strike at Doda

One policeman and a civilian got injured when some unidentified terrorists hurled a grenade outside District Police Lines Doda this afternoon.

Reports said that some unknown persons lobbed a grenade outside DPL this afternoon, two persons including a constable of the special operation group and a civilian have suffered minor injuries.

The injured have been evacuated to a nearby hospital for treatment, while the entire area was cordoned off and searches were launched. This is the first terror attack in Doda after a long time.