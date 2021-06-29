Amid simmering differences between National Conference and Peoples' Democratic Party (PDP)- the two main constituents of the Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), the Peoples' Conference on Tuesday virtually disowned veteran leader and former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir Muzaffar Hussain Baig for the stand taken by him in the all-party meeting.

"In the all-party meeting convened by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi on June 24, the Peoples' Conference was represented only by our party president Sajad Gani Lone", general secretary of the Peoples' Conference, Imran Ansari told International Business Times, adding, "Muzaffar Hussain Baig had attended the meeting as the virtue of a former Deputy Chief Minister like other Deputy Chief Ministers but not as a representative of Peoples Conference."

Ansari further said that Baig has never joined the Peoples Conference and was not a member of the party. "Stand taken by him (Baig) in the all-party meeting was his individual opinion not of our party".

What Baig stated in the all-party meeting?

In the all-party meeting, Baig has reportedly argued that the issue of the revocation of Article 370 should be left to the Apex Court as the matter was sub-judice. "As far as Article 370 is concerned, I said in the meeting that the matter is in the Supreme Court so let the Supreme Court to decide on this issue", Baig stated after attending the all-party meeting.

Baig has also accused PDP president Mehbooba Mufti for speaking in different tones inside and outside in the meeting. "There was disparity on the conduct of Mehbooba Mufti during and after the meeting when she addressed media. There was indeed a difference in Mehbooba Mufti's tone when she spoke about Pakistan, at the meeting and while addressing reporters outside," Muzaffar Baig told a TV channel after the meeting.

Baig had joined PDP on March 17 this year

Notwithstanding the statement of Imran Ansari, Baig, who is a former patron of PDP, had joined the Peoples Conference (PC) in Srinagar on March 17 this year.

President of Peoples' Conference Sajad Lone had described Baig's joining as "homecoming"

"Baig is returning home being a part of the party from where he started his political career. The need of the hour is that people like him should share their experience, expertise, knowledge, and political wisdom for the betterment of J&K,", Lone had stated.

Before forming PDP along with Mufti Mohammad Sayeed in the year 1999, Baig had started his political career with Peoples' Conference headed by Abdul Gani Lone, father of Sajad Lone.

Baig's wife elected Baramulla DDC chairperson with Peoples' Conference support

The wife of Muzaffar Baig Safina Baig was elected as chairperson of District Development Council (DDC) Baramulla with the support of the Peoples' Conference. Safina, who won the election as an independent candidate was elected as chairperson with the support of Peoples' Conference members.