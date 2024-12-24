Two arrested for filming women with hidden cameras in TN'S Rameshwaram

Two men were arrested on the charges of filming women using hidden cameras in a private changing room attached to a tea shop near Agni Theertham in Rameswaram.

Rajesh Kannan (34), a resident of Thampian Kottai in Rameswaram, and Meeran Maideen (38), a railway worker from Railway Pudur Road, were arrested by the Rameswaram Police.

A young woman of a family visiting the Rameswaram temple from Thirumayam in Pudukkottai district, discovered the hidden camera while changing clothes.

The 10-member family had visited Agni Theertham for a ritual bath and later proceeded to a nearby tea shop to change clothes. Upon noticing the camera, the woman immediately informed her father, who filed a complaint with the Rameswaram Police.

Acting swiftly, police arrested the two men and confiscated three hidden cameras from the tea shop.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had been secretly recording women for several months and viewing the footage on their mobile phones.

The police are now investigating whether the suspects blackmailed any of the women or shared the footage online. Sources in the police told IANS that they are investigating whether others were also involved in this criminal activity.

Rameswaram is renowned for the Ramanathaswamy Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlinga temples and a significant Shaivite pilgrimage site.

Lord Ram established the lingam (an iconic representation of Lord Shiva) in the temple and worshipped it before crossing the Rama Setu to reach Sri Lanka.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the temple ahead of the "pran pratishtha" (consecration) of the Ram Lalla idol in Ayodhya.

During his visit, the Prime Minister took a ritual dip in the 22 "theerths" (sacred springs) inside the temple complex. These natural springs, referred to as "Nazhi Kinaru" (wells) in Tamil, are considered auspicious by devotees.

(With inputs from IANS)