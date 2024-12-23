IANS

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) of India has taken suo motu cognizance of a tragic incident that resulted in the death of two workers of the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco). The workers were electrocuted while repairing a high-tension overhead power line near Olaiyur Ring Road in KK Nagar, Tiruchi, Tamil Nadu on December 18, 2024. The workers were reportedly working without protective gear on the high-tension line and without the power being completely off, which is a gross violation of safety norms.

The NHRC has issued notices to the Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary and the Director General of Police, calling for a detailed report on the matter within two weeks. The report is expected to include the status of the FIR registered in the matter and compensation, if any, provided to the next of kin of the two victims. The Commission would also like to know the steps taken/proposed by the State government and Tangedco to ensure that such incidents do not recur.

In a similar incident, a worker was electrocuted to death while repairing a transformer in the Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu last year. Last month, a migrant worker was reportedly electrocuted during the Cyclone Fengal and his body was found near an ATM in Muthialpet.

In another incident, a boy was allegedly transfused two different blood types on December 5, 2024, and December 7, 2024, in a government hospital in Rajasthan. The NHRC has taken note of this incident as well and has stated that any kind of negligence by doctors or medical professionals can cause irreversible loss to the patients.

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has taken suo motu cognizance of a media report that a student in a school hostel in the Reddypalem village panchayat area allegedly committed suicide. The NHRC stated that the matter was of serious concern as the victim allegedly committed suicide inside the hostel premises i.e. in the lawful custody of the school authorities.

